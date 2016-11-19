5th Annual Gilford Candlelight Stroll

On December 10, Gilford Village will, for the fifth year, be lit with over 1,000 candles. The public is invited to come experience a horse drawn wagon ride from the Gilford Public Library to the Rowe House, or make S’mores with Gilford Fire Department.

Thompson-Ames Historical Society will have all three of the historic buildings open with demonstrations, entertainment, and holidays treats. The Gilford Library will feature Bonnie and the Line Dancers, crafts for kids, an open house, and much more! Visit with the owners of the Gilford Village Store, or folks along the village roads.

The event is free to all, with donation baskets located at the three Thompson Ames Buildings. There is lots to see and do as you stroll along the village. Santa will be at the Bandstand; Kathy Denutte, candle maker, will be on hand; and student carolers will be roaming the village. See Officer Adam VanSteenberg with his K9 Ike, Walt Stockwell, Gilford’s Flagman, and roast chestnuts with the Hildreth Family.

This is always a fun-filled evening, you won’t want to miss!