A Courthouse Auction

By Kathi Caldwell-Hopper

(courtesy photo)

It was a very large building when completed in 1916. In Ossipee, New Hampshire, the Carroll County Courthouse was part of a busy community. The train brought all sorts of people, from businessmen to tourists bound for the White Mountains, to the town. Of course, a courthouse was necessary and it housed offices for many busy people, from clerks to judges (there was even a jail cell for the unruly who were awaiting trial). The new court house was constructed in 1916, according to www.wikipedia.org, and must have seemed an impressive building, with its large white columned entrance and brick exterior.

Over the years, the courthouse served the community and the county well. The first trial to hit the judge’s courtroom was an infamous one: that of Frederick Small. The trial was big news, because it was a mystery how Small, known to be abusive to his wife, Florence, could have murdered her and burned down their Ossipee home when he was in Boston on a business trip. He was found guilty and hanged for the crime and the Carroll County Courthouse was known as the place where Small’s fate was sealed.

The Courthouse saw many legal proceedings, both large and small, and served the county well until it was determined a larger building with more parking was needed. The Courthouse was in the modest downtown area where parking was not abundant and a new location was found for a roomier Courthouse with more parking.

But what to do with the old Courthouse in downtown Ossipee? The county deeded the building to the Ossipee Historical Society with the stipulation that it would be used on a continuing basis. Indeed, with the Historical Society at the helm, the building has been used for meetings and programs in the historic courtroom. It also is used to display and house artifacts and other items.

The building is in good condition, thanks to the repairs made by the Historical Society over time. But it costs money to keep a building in good condition, and to that end the Society will be holding an auction fundraiser on October 23 at the courthouse.

The auction is spearheaded by Historical Society member Shirley Ganem (who came up with the idea for the event.) When the Historical Society accepted the deed, they agreed to keep the building in good condition and they have done so. But to be prepared for future repairs that will crop up, funds needed to be raised and set aside.

Shirley has been working with the Society 2006 to raise $50,000; the amount raised thus far is $32,000. Shirley’s wish is that if she spearheaded the effort to raise the money, the courtroom in the historic courthouse will be named for her husband, the late Philip J. Ganem, a well-respected attorney who worked in Carroll County for 50 years. He was also the hard working clerk of the court and knew the Courthouse well.

The upcoming auction will feature many wonderful donated items, from antiques and collectibles to gift certificates. Ossipee auctioneer Gary Wallace (Gary Wallace Auctions), will oversee the event.

Says Shirley, “Gary really believes in preserving the old courthouse and we know he will do a great job as auctioneer.”

The auction will take place in the old courtroom, adding a unique setting for the fundraiser. Auction attendee seating will be on the benches of the courthouse, as well as in the original chairs and even in the jury box!

What could be better than sitting in the historic courtroom as you bid on items that will help keep the building in top-notch condition and also honor the memory of dedicated local attorney, Philip Ganem?

Items that will be up for auction include some “nice antique furniture,” according to Shirley, “including a Cannon Ball bed.” Other donated items of note include a wonderful cast-iron toy carriage with a horse, a Birdcage Windsor chair, a Peter Ferber print, pottery, pewter pitchers, paintings and many more antiques and collectibles.

Adds Marion Rines of the Ossipee Historical Society, who is helping Shirley coordinate the event, “There are also great gift certificates, such as a boat ride for four people on Lake Wentworth and another that offers a boat ride for four to six people on Lake Winnipesaukee. There also is a week’s rental at a cottage on Lake Wentworth.”

Items are still coming in and those who wish to donate things for the auction should call Shirley at 569-3525 or Marion at 539-2431 for pick up or a time to drop off items.

A viewing of items will take place at 2 pm on October 23 and the bidding begins at 3 pm. A snack and drink concession will be offered during the auction. (Items can also be viewed at www.wallaceauctions.com

The special courthouse auction will offer a chance to bid on great items, and to step inside the historic building that stands as a testament to the history of the legal system in Carroll County.

Many years have passed since the building was completed in 1916 – 100 years to be exact – but the old Carroll County Superior Court House, now owned and cared for by the Ossipee Historical Society, lives on.