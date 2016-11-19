A Musical, Theatrical Holiday Season

(photo caption): Experience the magic of Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s full-length production of The Nutcracker on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 pm at the Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro. (Photo courtesy Face It You’re Beauty Photography)

By Kathi Caldwell-Hopper

The holiday season is the most beautiful time of the year and it is filled with special music and events. The area has an abundance of holiday concerts and happenings in November and December.

Wolfeboro is a beautiful town by the lake with something fun happening all throughout the year; to kick off a musical holiday season, Northeastern Ballet Theater offers The Nutcracker at Kingswood Arts Center on Saturday, December 10 at 7 pm. Take a trip to the Land of the Sweets with Clara and the talented cast in Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s full-length, professional production of the classic ballet. Under the artistic direction of Edra Toth, the magical ballet is the perfect way to spend the evening with your family. For tickets, call 603-834-8834 or visit www.northeasternballet.org.

During Wolfeboro Festival of Trees annual event, held at the Wright Museum on Center Street in Wolfeboro (this year on December 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11), visitors see a large variety of trees decorated by area businesses and groups in time for the Christmas season. Every day of the Festival offers musical entertainment, as well as a chance to see the glittery trees.

Entertainment during the Festival of Trees will include many talented performers: on Saturday, Dec. 3 the schedule includes Mike Welch, vocals and keyboard; Bell Tones hand bell ensemble and Harold Chamberlin and the New England Country Boys. The entertainment continues on December 4 with Miss Karoly’s Dance Factory, Sandra Wentworth private music instructor and students and Frank Hamilton, keyboard. On December 7, Festival of Trees performers will be John Felice Positive Repercussion and Shake It Up Dance Center. December 10 offers Expressions Dance Academy, Perform It!, Monadnock Mavericks, The Magic of Brewster and Rick Drost, vocal and guitar. December 11 features Jane O’Brien on piano, Best of Times Jazz Duo and Candice Bellinger and Friends vocals and instrumental.

The Wright Museum is located at 77 Center Street in Wolfeboro. Festival of Trees tickets may be purchased at the door. The facility is handicap accessible. For more ticket information, visit www.wolfeborofestivaloftrees.com or call 603-569-3337.

The Wolfeboro Friends of Music will present a great concert titled Presbybop Jazz Noel on December 2 at 7:30 pm at Anderson Hall, Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro. Pianist and minister Bill Carter hails from western Pennsylvania and he will presents a swinging jazz concert of non-secular holiday music called “Jazz Noel” with Al Hamme, saxophone, Tony Marino, string bass, and Ron Vincent, drums.

Bill and his team honor their faith traditions whilst kicking in a Celtic bounce, a New Orleans feel, a 50’s Bop as the spirit moves in pieces like Sussex Carol, God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen, and Angels We Have Heard On High. Perhaps the widest known moving force in “sacred jazz,” Presbybop distinguish themselves at conventions, concerts, and church suppers alike. For more information go to www.wfriendsofmusic.org.

The Clearlakes Chorale will present Messa di Gloria and The Paradise Tree, along with carols of the season on December 10 at 7:30 pm and December 11 at 2 pm at St. Katharine Drexel Church in Alton. Call 603-544-2267 for tickets and information.

The Rochester Opera House is a wonderful old building, offering plays and concerts year round. Just in time for the holiday season, the Strafford Wind Symphony features an Annual Holiday Pops Concert on Saturday, December 3 at 7 pm. The concert offers familiar favorites old and new, and a special narrated piece. Participate in the fun of a popular gift basket raffle and get in the spirit with the music of the season.

Nothing says Christmas like the beloved traditional ballet The Nutcracker. The Rochester Opera House features Tchaikovsky’s glittering ballet with the Sole City Dance troupe performing on Friday, Dec. 10 and 11. (Other performance dates are December 15 and 16.) The ballet tells the story of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince, capturing the magic and wonder of the holiday season. Sole City Dance pulls out all the stops with elaborate sets, costumes, special effects and outstanding dancers. The story is full of charm and excitement with a captivating cast of characters to entertain young and old.

On December 8 to 23, Dickens’ traditional holiday story, A Christmas Carol, takes place at the Rochester Opera House. Christmas just isn’t Christmas without revisiting the beloved tale of the penny-pinching miser, Ebenezer Scrooge and the awakening of his long-forgotten festive spirit. The ghostly tale featuring the Past, Present and Future is brought to life in an exciting new musical adaptation. Keeping true to the original text, it draws upon the themes of time, family and society’s ills to warm even the coldest of hearts. Bringing the atmosphere of Victorian Christmas traditions to the stage, the joyous musical colorful characters and ghostly guardians, and it is the perfect way to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Tickets for all shows can be obtained by calling the Rochester Opera House box office at 603-335-1992, emailing roh2@metrocast.net or visiting www.rochesteroperahouse.com.

Get into the holiday spirit with holiday concerts at the beautiful Little White Church at 2371 Eaton Road (Rt. 153) in Eaton. On December 9 and 10 at 7:30 pm, talented musicians Dana Cunningham, pianist/composer and singer/songwriter Carol Noonan will present a Holiday Concert. Also on December 10, a craft fair and holiday luncheon with the Eaton Community Circle takes place at the church from 11 am to 4 pm. This is a chance to get some holiday shopping completed, and enjoy a great lunch with friends.

If you love tranquil and beautiful holiday music, mark your calendar and plan to be at the Little White Church on December 11 at 4 pm for a special concert by pianist Dana Cunningham and cellist Max Dyer. The concert is followed on December 16 at 7 pm for a holiday concert with Candace and Friends.

For information on all Little White Church concerts, visit www.littlewhitechurch.com or call 603-447-1881.

For a unique way to ring in the holidays with some great music, check out the upcoming concerts offered via Mountain Top Music Center in the Conway area. The community music school aims to enrich lives and build community by providing inspiring music education and offering performance and listening opportunities throughout the area. The school uses music to build community through group study and performance, shared listening, and mutually respectful, inter-generational, multi-cultural musical communication.

Mountain Top Music Center presents a variety of concerts, bringing the work of its students, community ensembles and faculty to the community and also presents professional musicians and ensembles, often in collaboration with other non-profit organizations. On December 2 at noon, plan to attend the Mountain Top Wind Trio concert at the Majestic Theatre on Main Street in Conway. The event is free, but donations are welcomed.

On Saturday, December 3 at 3 pm and 7:30 pm, the Center will present a concert called Let It Snow with pianist Tom Snow and saxophonist Mike Sakash performing holiday music. The concert takes place at a private home in Silver Lake and is very popular, so call early for tickets!

Mountain Top Music offers a concert titled Holiday Concert with Music, Readings and Dance on December 18 at 4 pm at Kenneth A. Brett School in Tamworth. For information on the Center’s upcoming events and tickets, call 603-447-4737 or visit www.mountaintopmusic.org. (When purchasing tickets for the Let It Snow concert on December 3, inquire for further information on the location of the concert.)