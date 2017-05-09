Celebrating Mother’s Day in the Lakes Region

By Sarah Wright

(photo: the M/S Mount Washington offers a fun Mother’s Day cruise. (Courtesy photo)

Mark Twain once wrote, “My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it.” Yes, the love, nurturing, and certainly patience of a mother for her child are hard to match. Mother’s Day on May 14 is a chance for us to show “Mom” our appreciation. Some of us also choose to celebrate other women who have held a similar role in our lives, such as grandmothers, stepmothers, and aunts. As we grow older, our relationships with our mothers may ebb and flow, but that special bond always remains.

Many people show their love and appreciation for their mothers with flowers or a thoughtful card, but there are lots of other ways to show her you care. This year, as always, the Lakes Region offers a number of memorable ways to spend time with Mom.

Why not catch up with her over a nice meal? Many local restaurants offer lovely brunches for Mother’s Day. Celebrate Mom at Mill Falls on Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith, and dine in the elegant Church Landing Ballroom. The Lakehouse Grille will provide a delicious brunch buffet from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm, with dinner specials to follow. All mothers who attend will received a flower while supplies last, in support of the New Beginnings Crisis Center in Laconia. Call 603-279-5221 to make your reservation.

Treat mom to a delicious meal at O Steaks & Seafood at 62 Doris Ray Court, Laconia. O will be serving a buffet from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm; call 524-9373. Canoe at 2323 Whittier Highway in Center Harbor will serve dinner from 11:30 am to 6 pm; call 253-4762. O Bistro at the Inn on Main will serve up a delicious meal for mom and the entire family from 11:30 am to 6 pm. O Bistro is located at 200 North Main Street in Wolfeboro; call 515-1003.

“Set sail” and enjoy brunch on the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee, courtesy of the M/S Mount Washington. While taking in the view, enjoy eggs and bacon, fruit, Belgian waffles, oysters and clams, mini crab cakes, baked haddock, roasted chicken, sirloin at the carving station, assorted desserts, and a complimentary mimosa. The boat leaves from Weirs Beach at 10:00 a.m. and at 2:00 p.m. Call 603-366-5531 to order tickets, or visit www.cruisenh.com.

Mothers and their children can celebrate the opening weekend of Castle in the Clouds together at 455 Old Mountain Road in Moultonboro. All day on Mother’s Day, mothers can tour the Lucknow Estate free of charge with their child’s admission. The Carriage House Restaurant will be open from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm for lunch, serving guests indoors and out on the terrace, weather permitting. The views are unforgettable! Call 603-476-5414 for further information.

On Mother’s Day, moms can also ride for free on the Conway Scenic Railway. Enjoy an old-fashioned railroading experience as you journey on historic rail routes in vintage passenger cars from the 1874 train station in North Conway Village to either Conway or Bartlett and back again. Mothers can choose to ride in Coach for free with a paying child, or in First Class when accompanied by another paying adult. Complimentary appetizers will be served in First Class. Call 603-356-5251 or visit www.conwayscenic.com for ticket information and to view the ride schedule.

Why not treat your mother to a show? The Winnipesaukee Playhouse at 50 Reservoir Road in Meredith is featuring the musical comedy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Laugh as Pseudolus, a crafty slave in Ancient Rome, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful but slow-witted courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. Show times for May 11, 12, and 13 are at 7:30 pm, and on Sunday, May 14 at 2 pm. Call 603-279-0333 for more information.

If your mother has a love for history, spend the afternoon together at The Wright Museum on Center Street in Wolfeboro. Travel back in time to WWII through the many exhibits, and experience what life was like in America at that time. The museum is open from noon to 4 pm on Mother’s Day. Moms are admitted free of charge, with another paying adult. For further information, call 603-569-1212.

What mother doesn’t enjoy flowers? Surround yourself with spring at Tarbin Gardens on Salisbury Road in West Franklin. Mothers are admitted free when accompanied by another ticket payer. Take a leisurely walk through the English landscape-styled garden. Maps are provided and plants are labeled. The gardens are open from 10 am to 6 pm. Call 603-934-3518 for more information or visit www.tarbingardens.com.

With all these options, it’ll be easy to make the day special for Mom. After all, spending time together is what it’s all about. Happy Mother’s Day!