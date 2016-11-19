Christmas Memories at Castle in the Clouds





By Barbara Wilson

Photo courtesy Castle in the Clouds

It’s a late November afternoon. The recent call to “fall back” for Daylight Savings Time makes the shadows long on Moultonboro’s mountains. The road to Castle in the Clouds opens to public parking with spectacular views of a cold, but not yet iced Lake Winnipesaukee. Anticipation builds as I approach the Carriage House to meet the trolley. I’ve toured Thomas Plant’s “Lucknow” in spring, summer and fall, but what will I find at Christmas?

Open for holiday tours for just the last two weekends in November, the Castle celebration actually starts weeks, even months, earlier with hundreds of hours of preparation in the 16-room mansion by museum curator Michelle Landry and her decorating team, local craftspeople who will exhibit at the Artisans Fair, musicians practicing holiday tunes, and Chef Gretchen Shortway and the Carriage House restaurant staff creating unique seasonal dishes.

When I visited Christmas at the Castle last year, I was struck by the beautiful weaving of natural decoration with Jazz Age glitter. We drew up to the front door and stepped from the trolley to be greeted by warmly lit balsam-wreathed windows. The heavy wooden front door swung slowly open and we entered the foyer to be greeted by hanging pine, festive ribbons, and jewel-toned light.

It is said Castle creator Thomas Plant scoured Europe looking for a perfect location for retirement before accepting his niece’s suggestion of this tract of land in the Ossipee Mountains. Were the holiday garlands, ribbons, metallic and feathers, reproductions of decorations he brought back from the continent? Would his guests in the early 1900s have seen ornaments like this? I asked Landry and executive director Charles Clark.

Their answer surprised me. When the fabulously wealthy Plant ran into financial problems just a few years after his estate was complete, he produced a meticulously staged marketing book showing many of its magnificent features. Although he mentioned outdoor winter activities, he was strangely silent about holiday celebration. Research has revealed little or no reference to how the Plants brought Christmas to their mountain.

Perhaps I should not be surprised. Outward facing displays of holiday cheer are a fairly modern innovation. Public Christmas trees were put up in New York and Boston for the first time in 1913, just a year before completion of Plant’s mansion. The lack of specific information may be a boon to the Castle staff, however. It allows them creative leeway in their displays.

Last year Landry and eight dedicated co-workers and volunteers worked nearly non-stop for three weeks to bring the spirit of Christmas indoors. My eyes were rewarded by the sight of 12 decorated trees, 20 wreaths, 150 feet of sumptuous garland, countless feathers, pearls, spools and spools of ribbon, and an abundance of silver and gold, bringing the spirit of 1920s Christmas to the Castle.

This year, Landry tells me, it has taken a month to create “a modern take on Christmases past with inspiration from Lucknow’s interiors and Mr. and Mrs. Plant’s lifestyle on the estate.” Dominating the décor are “gorgeous flowers—an homage to Mrs. Plant’s love of gardening and her 100 foot long greenhouse that once wrapped around the lake side of the mansion.”

The Castle Preservation Society has been carefully restoring the home to its appearance in 1924. Special projects this year have included restoration of the Master Bedroom. Its magenta and purple Christmas tree is coordinated with reproduction wallpaper, curtains and purple taffeta bedspreads that are expected to arrive soon.

That colorful tree is not a standalone, though. Landry says, “Almost every room will feature a Christmas tree (or two!) that takes its inspiration from the color scheme of the room…reds and golds in Mr. and Mrs. Plant’s library, stunning greens and chocolate browns in the Main Hall (matching the emerald green marble on the fireplace and pool table, as well as the deep brown of the original oak wall paneling), and the gold, blue, and purple hues of the Tiffany glass skylight in the Staircase Hall.” Guests are invited to tour the mansion at their own pace while enjoying sounds of the season by local musicians.

Christmas at the Castle is not all about observation of traditions from another century, though. There are activities for all ages, including craft-making, carriage and horseback rides with Riding in the Clouds, holiday shopping at the locally-sourced Artisans Fair, and luncheon served 11:30 am to 4:30 pm at the Carriage House.

For the first time, too, there will be an opportunity to experience Christmas at the Castle at night. At an exclusive event Friday, November 18, Friends of the Castle will see the home’s seasonal decorations and inherent beauty magically magnified by darkness all around. “Imagine the soft glow of Lucknow’s original Arts and Crafts style light fixtures accompanied by the sparkle of 13 fully lit Christmas trees,” says Landry.

Friends’ membership is open to all, and not only affords opportunity to attend Christmas at the Castle at night on November 18, but also gives member discounts on items purchased at the gift shop and admission to the Castle and designated special events.

Christmas at the Castle is open the weekends of November 19 and 20 and 25 and 27, 10 am-4 pm, with the last tickets sold at 3 pm. Online pre-purchase of tickets and plans for early lunch are strongly recommended.

For tickets, more information, and to become a Friend of the Castle, go to www.castleintheclouds.org.