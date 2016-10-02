Collecting History

The Postcards of David Bowers at the Wolfeboro Public Library

By Sarah Wright

Postcard courtesy David Bowers/Wolfeboro Public Library

New Hampshire is a beautiful state that is rich with history. There are many ways we can find out more about local history, but perhaps one of the best resources is right here in the Lakes Region. David Bowers, Wolfeboro resident and Trustee of the New Hampshire Historical Society, has been collecting postcards of old New Hampshire for over 30 years. What began as a hobby became more of a mission, and through the years David amassed a collection of over 10,000 postcards dating from the 1890s to the 1930s. That’s pretty amazing!

If there’s any town or specific tourist attraction you’re interested in, David likely has it. His collection is also arranged alphabetically, for easier access. From the southernmost part of the state to the White Mountains and beyond, you’ll find a postcard for it. There are postcards of Portsmouth including those that focus on the houses in Strawbery Banke; postcards from the Isles of Shoals; Dixville Notch and Pittsburg up north to the lumber mills and paper mills in Berlin; and of course our beloved Lakes Region. Each image is fascinating in its own way.

The Lakes Region has always been a tourist center, and David says that the stronger a tourist attraction is, the more postcard images will be available for it. He has a very diverse selection from our area that includes main streets, boats, parks, hotels, and islands. Every town on Lake Winnipesaukee had color postcards featuring recreation on the lake. David also has images of the historical Bear Island Hotel that burned down in 1934 and the Sandy Island Camp as it looked years ago. Most postcard scenes are outdoors; it took a long time to set up flash for interior shots such as of a hotel lobby, so those postcards are not as common.

There are generic postcards in the collection with an image of a car or flag, that states the traditional “Wish you were here” sentiment, but David prefers images more specific to the time period, like a postcard from 1914 with a Roadster on it. There are also some postcards in the collection that say something like, “Wolfeboro in the Future” and it will have an image of a street car or airship on it, which of course never came to be. It’s always fun to see what people think the future will bring! However, David’s favorite cards are those that feature commercial activity and people doing things.

So what about the writing on the backs of the postcards? I think it would be fun to get a peek into what people were saying back then. David says most of the messages are functional, like, “I arrived last night, went to dinner, and saw a movie” or “I’m really enjoying myself and had a nice boat ride today.” But there are a few that will make you chuckle, like, “My aunt is still disagreeable as always.” There were visitors who would purchase a bunch of postcards for someone, starting their note on the first card, and continuing it on subsequent cards. Perhaps the most intriguing ones are those written in code. How mysterious! I wonder what messages can be uncovered there?

But all this talk about postcards got me thinking. With the availability of text messaging and social media, will sending postcards become obsolete? The racks of postcards around the Lakes Region, often featuring the M/S Mount Washington, a covered bridge, or a moose, say otherwise. Much like my mother, people still enjoy brightening someone’s mailbox with a handwritten note. I know that I appreciate the time taken to select a postcard, come up with an interesting sentiment, and then mail it while on vacation. (Although 100 years ago, most postcards were deliverable overnight: my mother’s postcards of today tend to arrive after she’s returned home.) My father actually has a small postcard collection of his own. He works in New York City, and one building he finds fascinating, as many other people do, is the iconic Flatiron Building. At our town’s Labor Day Street Fair, with all its antiques on display, I remember him stopping at tables of postcards to look for new images of the Flatiron Building to add to his collection. “Each one is slightly different,” he would say, and David agrees. “It all depends on how and where the camera was set up,” says David.

For other “deltiologists” or postcard collectors out there, David recommends looking for sharp images and good postcard condition. The more detail the image has, the better! The most common postcards are often the most worn, like those featuring scenes of Weirs Beach and steamships on the lake. The best postcards are known as “real photo” cards, because they were printed one by one from a photo negative. These cards are usually available in antiques shops. David recommends starting small, by collecting scenes of your hometown or a favorite tourist spot. If you have any questions for David, you can email him at QDBarchive@metrocast.net.

David Bowers’ extensive post card collection is housed at the Wolfeboro Public Library on 259 South Main Street. To view the collection, call the library at 603-569-2428 to make an appointment. When you arrive, they will pull the collection out for you to peruse at your leisure. Thanks to David, we can all enjoy a wonderful look back through time.