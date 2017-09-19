Don’t Miss the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia!

Plans are now well underway

By Sarah Wright

Photo courtesy

“Live Free and Carve” at the annual Pumpkin Festival on October 14, and enjoy a whole day of amazing events! New this year is a preview from 4 to 8 pm the night before the big day. I can’t think of a better way to spend Friday the 13th than walking among spooky pumpkins. Over 40,000 people come out each year to participate in this community-hosted, family friendly event to celebrate fall in New Hampshire and of course, all things pumpkin!

The festivities kick off at 9 am on Saturday with the Runaway Pumpkin 10K run and 5K run/walk. Don’t miss the fun run with beautiful views of Lake Opechee, chip timing, cash prizes, and awards for different age categories. Come out and support this community fundraising effort led by the employees of the Laconia Clinic to benefit the WOW Trail and the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. The race starts and finishes at the Smith Track at Opechee Park on North Main Street. Parking for this event is available at the Laconia Middle School and the Pleasant Street School.

Also, from 9 am until noon, the Holy Trinity School on Church Street will be serving up a delicious pancake breakfast with buttermilk or pumpkin pancakes for just $5.00 a plate! It’s the perfect way to start the day on a crisp fall morning. The festival itself officially opens at 10 am, so make this breakfast your first stop before discovering and exploring all of the many fun things to do. Another great way to start the day is participating in a relaxing morning yoga class on the lawn by the Belknap Mill. In the afternoon, a DJ will transform the lawn into a dance party.

If you’d like to take a scenic train ride during the festival, your first stop should be purchasing tickets from the Laconia train station for your preferred time. The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad will be offering scenic excursions aboard the Pumpkin Express, departing from the Laconia station every hour beginning at 11 am, with the last departure at 6 pm. Last year, tickets sold out fast!

Now, the first place may people will want to go is the “Punkin CROSSing” Kids Zone for fun and games. Kids will love to meet Jack the Mascot under the orange lights, toss pumpkins, eat donuts on a string, and have their faces painted. From 10 am until noon, featured events include a magic show, cartoon story time, and caricature drawings. There will also be children’s games in the Bank of New Hampshire Square, including pumpkin bowling! The Laconia Public Library will be getting in on the fun as well, offering arts and craft activities, story times, and a movie for kids. There really are so many options.

Families will also want to view the hundreds of children’s pumpkins on display along “PumpCANALly” in the Children’s Pumpkin Block Party. See the children’s creations, and let your kids participate in a pedal tractor pull in this area. You’ll find lots of interesting retail shops to explore on the way, too. When you’re finished there, more fun for all ages can be found on Vintage Row and in the Imagine Gallery Courtyard with arts and crafts and music. See some amazing chalk art, while listening to live music by local bands.

With so much to see and do, everyone is bound to get hungry, and the Great Goblin Food Court will surely have something for all appetites! You’ll be able to choose from burgers and fried chicken, Japanese food, Mexican burritos, savory and sweet mini pies, chowders, turkey legs, pizza, local farm-to-table soups and sandwiches, and of course delicious pumpkin desserts like whoopie pies, pumpkin crisp, and pumpkin cheesecake.

Grownups can enjoy the beer garden with live music at the Harley-Davidson Hideout at City Hall. From noon to 8 pm, T-Bones, Cactus Jack’s, and the 405 Grill will each host a patch of the beer garden featuring Traveler’s Beer and Pumpkinhead Beer, along with hard ciders. Enjoy a fall brew and listen to music from two live bands.

At 1 pm, you’ll want to find a good spot to watch the Grand Parade. (The parade begins at Water Street and Beacon Street West, and completes a full loop around the festival.) This fun parade features creative floats, motorized vehicles, musicians, and of course, people in costume. After the parade, plan to spend the afternoon at the midway enjoying the rides, or in the vendor area, where you’ll find items like kettle corn, maple sugar products, winter hats, gloves, scarves, novelties, balloons, Pets-on-a-Leash, light-up toys, sphere balls, home decor, candles, and potpourri, along with displays from Renewal by Andersen and pellet cook stoves from ASH.

If you enjoy a good scare and like haunted houses, you will love the Pumpkin Festival’s exciting haunted attraction, Mayhem at the Mill. With electric chairs, coffins, and creepy creatures lurking around every corner, brave souls can enter the mill at their own risk, from 3 to 7 pm. This year, the Belknap Mill will also host a Great Pumpkin Cook-Off, so come out and cheer on the competitors!

As the sun gets lower in the sky, everyone will begin thinking about all those Jack-O’-Lanterns in the 34-foot Pumpkin Tower and the amazing volunteers who will begin lighting them at 4 pm. To get the best view of the spectacular tower, take photos of it from the top of a special Pumpkin Eye View tower. See the pumpkins aglow by 6:30 pm, and soon after, the attempt at the Guinness World Record. The current record is 30,581, set by the city of Keene, NH in 2013. Visitors to the pumpkin festival are encouraged to bring a pumpkin to add to the tally. You can also reserve a space for your pumpkin on the tower for $10.00. (Deliver your Jack-O’-Lanterns to Veteran’s Square at 9 am the day before the festival, if your pumpkin is to be included in the tower.)

After the festival ends at 8:30 pm, the Pumpkin Dump Derby begins, with Casella sponsoring the pumpkin clean up. Nonprofit organizations can participate in the derby and be rewarded with a donation. Dumpsters will be filled with the pumpkins, which will be composted or used for animal feed. There are countless sponsors and volunteers to thank for this wonderful event that Laconia is happy to host!

For the latest updates and information on the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival, including the event schedule and parking information, visit www.nhpumpkinfestival.com or follow them on Facebook. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this wicked awesome celebration!