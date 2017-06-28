Fourth of July Celebrations Around the Lake!

By Sarah Wright

Happy Independence Day! The Fourth of July is one of the most popular times of year to be enjoying the Lakes Region. Everyone loves a good barbeque with family and friends, but the area also offers some of the best parades and fireworks shows around. Celebrate the birth of our country at one of these fun events.

Cruise aboard the M/S Mount Washington on the Fireworks Dinner Dance Cruise and take in the magic of the lake on the night of the fourth. Enjoy dinner and dancing while the boat cruises the lake, scouting for local fireworks shows. Live music will be played on the main deck by local favorite, Annie and the Orphans. Small boats light up the lake while waiting for the fireworks, and cast a beautiful glow on the water. The boat leaves from Weirs Beach at 7 pm on July 4, returning around 10 pm after the Meredith fireworks. For more information, call 603-366-5531 or visit www.cruisenh.com.

If you’re near Ossipee, the Annual 4th of July Parade starts at 10 am with a community fair immediately following. Fireworks begin that night at 9:30 pm at Constitution Park. Call 603-539-1307 for details. Constitution Park is located on Long Sands Road in Center Ossipee.

Wakefield will celebrate the holiday on Saturday, July 1 at the ballpark. Enjoy fun and games, a petting zoo, local food, and entertainment, starting at 6 pm. The fireworks show starts at 9:30 pm.

Center Harbor starts the holiday off with a footrace at 9 am for children and at 10 am for the five-mile race on July 4. Later on, celebrate at the town’s parade at 2 pm, and then enjoy a wonderful fireworks show over the harbor at 9:15 pm, after a 7 pm band concert. Visit www.centerharbornh.org. for details.

Ashland celebrates Independence Day at the L.W. Packard Ball Field, from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Enjoy live music, food, amusements, and fireworks on July 3. Then, on July 4, eat your fill at the Annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser at 7 am at The Common Man on Main Street in Ashland. The parade starts at 10 am. Visit Ashland NH Independence Day Celebration on Facebook for more information.

The parade in Laconia will begin at Wyatt Park on July 4th at 4:30 pm and process to Opechee Park. Live musical entertainment and food vendors will be at the park until 10 pm when the fireworks show begins. Call the Laconia Parks and Recreation Department for details at 603-524-0521.

If you’re in Moultonborough for July 4, the parade starts at 11 am at Blake Road, and ends at the Lion’s Club on Old Route 109. Following the parade, there will be a complimentary barbeque cookout at the Lion’s Club. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 pm at the Center Harbor Beach.

With one of longest parades in the state of New Hampshire, Wolfeboro’s parade starts at 10 am on North Main Street. See tractors, dancing, WWII vehicles, unicycling, and maybe a politician or two in this festive parade. Fireworks over Wolfeboro Bay will begin at dusk after a band concert at the docks. Call 603-569-2200.

The 4th of July in Meredith begins with a chicken barbeque from 11 am to 2 pm at Hesky Park. The famous Rubber Duckie Race begins at 4 pm at the Mill Falls Marketplace in downtown Meredith, where you can try your luck at winning a prize, and the Brass Band will play in the park at 7 pm before a fireworks show at dusk. Call the Meredith Chamber of Commerce at 603-279-6121.

Gilmanton celebrates the 4th of July with all-day festivities including a parade at 10 am. The fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 at 9:30 pm at Crystal Lake Park in Gilmanton Iron Works.

Tamworth Family Day happens on the 4th of July with a road race at 8:30 am, a parade at 11 am, and fireworks at 9:30 pm. Call Tamworth Parks and Recreation Department for locations of events at 603-323-7582.

Bristol in the Newfound Lakes area will celebrate Independence Day on July 4 with a parade at 10 am and a boat parade later at 1 pm. Fireworks are scheduled for Monday, July 3 at dusk.

Other scheduled fireworks shows include fireworks at Weirs Beach at 11:59 pm on July 3 with live music at the docks; in Meredith at dusk on July 4; and in Sandwich at dusk on July 3.

Whether you’re waving a flag on a parade route, or watching in awe at the colorful explosions in the night sky, there’s no better place to be on Independence Day, than right here around the lake!