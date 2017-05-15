Get on the Water at Annual Branch River Paddle

Moose Mountains Regional Greenways (MMRG) and Branch Hill Farm/Carl Siemon Family Charitable Trust (BHF/CSFCT) are teaming up to offer canoe and kayak enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy a group paddle of the pristine Branch River in Milton Mills, NH. The event will take place from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, May 27. It features a four-mile scenic trip along the conserved banks of the Branch River through lush wetlands to the upper end of Milton Three Ponds. Participants and their boats will be transported back to the launch site, where a picnic lunch will be provided.

Three Ponds Protective Association will be on hand to inform participants about the work they do to preserve the water quality and beauty of Milton Three Ponds, fed by the Branch and Salmon Falls Rivers. Paddle stops en route will give people a chance to learn more about and appreciate the treasured environs.

Paddlers should bring their own kayaks or canoes and wear U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation devices. Children should be 12 years or older and accompanied by an adult. Food will be catered by Chef Gracie of Sheehan’s Garden.

The event is extremely popular, with many paddlers returning year after year. All reservations must be made by May 24, for planning purposes, but earlier registration is advised, since spaces are limited. For more information or to pre-register, please contact MMRG Education Coordinator Kari Lygren at 603-978-7125 or email info@mmrg.info. Leave your name, phone number, and the number of people who will attend. A $15 per person donation at the gate is suggested. There is no rain date and no pets, please.

Moose Mountains Regional Greenways is a grassroots land trust serving Brookfield, Farmington, Middleton, Milton, New Durham, Wakefield, and Wolfeboro. For more information, go to www.mmrg.info. Branch Hill Farm/CSFCT is a private operating foundation whose mission is to conserve land, produce quality timber products, and educate people about sound forestry practices and conservation. For more information, visit www.branchhillfarm.org. MMRG would like to thank its business co-sponsors of this event, Sunshine Acres Campground and the Land Bank of Wolfeboro-Tuftonboro.

(Above – paddlers photo courtesy MMRG)