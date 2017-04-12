Gift Certificate Gala to Benefit Children’s Auction

(photo of Annalee Doll, one of the many prizes that will be featured at the event)

The public is invited to Gift Certificate Gala on Sunday, May 7 beginning at 3 pm at Patrick’s Pub in Gilford. Lucky game winners will be awarded prize packages with a total value of over $2,000. A $1 donation per game card is requested, with all proceeds to benefit Pub Mania and the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. There is no admission fee.

Judi Taggart, Tagg Team Pub Maniacs Co-Captain, would like to thank Patrick’s for hosting this community gathering and dozens of local businesses for donating prizes. “Prizes make ideal gifts for Mother’s Day, including a one-night stay offered by Mill Falls at the Lake and a variety of gift certificate packages,” said Taggart.

Game organizers will award gift certificates and prizes from Airport Country Store & Deli, Annalee Dolls, Angels in the Attic, Café Deja Vu, Cascade Spa at Mill Falls, Center for Therapeutic Massage, CKO Belmont, Country Carriage, Crazy Gringo, Dairy Queen Laconia, Fratello’s, Gilford Cinema 8, Gilford Country Store, Gilford True Value, Giuseppe’s Pizzeria, Heaven Scent Design Flower & Gift Shop, Irwin Marine, Jordan’s Ice Creamery, Kellerhaus, Laconia Car Wash, Laconia Ice Arena, Laconia Pet Center, Lady of the Lake, Lee’s Candy Kitchen, Looney Bin Bar & Grill, the Margate, Mill Falls at the Lake, O’Du’s Hair Salon, O’s Steak & Seafood, Our Place Family Restaurant, Patrick’s Pub, Pizza Express, Sal’s Pizza, Scentsy by Eileen Burnell, Shaw’s, Shooter’s Tavern, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, Tranquility Springs Wellness Spa, Trustworthy True Value and Wal-Mart. More prizes donated by area businesses will be added to this list.

Pub Mania has raised over $1.3 million in the last eight years for children in the greater Lakes Region area. (The 9th Annual Pub Mania will be held on December 7 and 8 at Patrick’s Pub in Gilford.)

For more information, visit www.patrickspub.com, the Pub Maniacs Facebook group page, or contact Judi Taggart at tagtem@metrocast.net or call 493-9524.