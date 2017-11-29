Have Fun at Holiday Events Around the Lake!

By Sarah Wright

It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas…all around the lake! Soon, the snow will be falling and I already have holiday songs sin my head. Can you feel the excitement in the air? There are so many fun events happening in the Lakes Region this year. Here are some suggestions for you and your family.

In Tuftonboro, experience the lighting of the tree at the Tuftonboro Free Library on Friday, December 8 at 6 pm. Join the caroling sing-a-long and then listen to a reading of The Polar Express story as you enjoy some hot cocoa and cookies. On the following day, come back to the library from 10 am to 1:30 pm for Family Christmas Crafts. All ages are welcome.

Hear the beautiful music performed by the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra at their Holiday Concert on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 pm, and on Sunday, December 10 at 3 pm. The concert is held at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium, on Route 25 in Meredith. Bring family and friends and enjoy the sounds of the season. For ticket information, call 800-838-3006.

Laconia hosts two events at the Community Center: Hurray for the Holidays on the 12th, where families can make Christmas ornaments together from 6 to 8 pm and on the 19th, have fun decorating cookies from 6 to 8 pm. Space is limited for these events, so please call 603-524-5046 to pre-register.

On December 12 at the Gilmanton Year-Round Library, kids can decorate gingerbread houses. This event starts at 6 pm, and sign-up is required. Call 603-364-2400 for more information.

The Moultonborough Public Library will host their Christmas sing-a-long on Friday the 8th from 6:15 to 8 pm at the tree lighting, with cookies and punch and a visit from Santa. Also, on Tuesday, the 14th from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, kids can decorate Christmas cookies to take home.

Plan to celebrate the holiday season with the Gilford Public Library on December 16 from 5 to 7 pm. Have a treat, make crafts, and listen to beautiful holiday music from Contemporary Pianist Deborrah Wyndham. Every child who attends will be able to choose a free book, to be delivered before Christmas. On December 17, enjoy at wonderful holiday concert performed by the Gilford Community Band. The performance takes place at the Gilford High School Auditorium at 4 pm.

Don’t miss Christmas in Canterbury at the Canterbury Shaker Village on December 9 and 16, from 3 to 8 pm. The Shakers loved to celebrate Christmas! Visitors to the village will find candlelight strolls, caroling, a gingerbread house showcase, trees and wreaths for sale, craft items, food samples, and more. It’s a fun Christmas event for the whole family! Kids can decorate gingerbread people, make Christmas ornaments, and listen to children’s stories. For more information, call 603-783-9511.

There’s plenty more gingerbread to enjoy at the Gingerbread House Jubilee in Wolfeboro on the 8th, from 6 to 8 pm at the old General Wolfe Antique Barn on Main Street. Admission is free, and the gingerbread houses will be auctioned off to benefit the Friends of Abenaki. Then, have breakfast with Santa at the Wolfeboro Inn on December 9 from 8 to 11 am. Children under age 12 who bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Wolfeboro Children’s Christmas Fund have breakfast for free. Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping on the same day with the Christmas Spirit Open House from 1 to 4 pm in downtown Wolfeboro. Enjoy entertainment and refreshments while you shop. Also, from 2 to 3 pm, listen to the sounds of the 13th annual Tuba Christmas Concert at the All Saints Episcopal Church on Main Street.

Children can also skate with Santa in Wolfeboro, at the Pop Whalen Ice Arena on Saturday the 16th, from 2 to 3:30 pm. Bring your camera for a photo with Santa and then enjoy some hot cocoa and cookies. And as always, children can also visit Santa at his special hut in Cate Park, on scheduled days up until Wednesday, the 24th. For visiting hours, call the Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce at 603-569-2200.

Wolfeboro’s Festival of Trees at the Wright Museum on Center Street, will take place on the weekends of December 9 and 10 and the 16 and 17. The annual charity benefit features more than 65 trees, uniquely decorated by area businesses and organizations, displayed on two levels. Enjoy music and light refreshments as you walk amongst the sparkling trees. Hours are 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and noon to 3 pm on Sunday. For more information, visit www.wolfeborofestivaloftrees.com.

The Kingswood Arts Center, also in Wolfeboro, will host the Northeastern Ballet Theatre for a performance of The Nutcracker on December 10 at 2 pm. Don’t miss this holiday classic! To purchase tickets, call 603-834-8834 or visit www.northeasternballet.org.

The Village Players Theater on Glendon Street in Wolfeboro will be screening the movie, It’s a Wonderful Life on December 16 at 8 pm and on December 17 at 2 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.village-players.com.

Plan to return to Wolfeboro on December 31 for Last Night. One of the only local towns to celebrate, there will be plenty of food, music, and entertainment all day, and fireworks at 6:30 pm. Kids will love the puppet show, balloon animals, and magician, and the whole family can have fun at bingo. There’s also a scavenger hunt throughout local businesses, a lasagna dinner at the All Saints Church at 5 pm, and Contra Dancing from 7 to 9 pm. It’s a great way to ring in the New Year!

Mark your calendars now. With all the ways that you can celebrate the season, this will surely be a December to remember!