Homemade Chocolates for Valentine’s Day!

By Sarah Wright

Love is in the air, which can only mean that Valentine’s Day is almost here! It’s still wintertime, but when you celebrate the loved ones in your life, you’ll feel the warmth in your heart. You can spread the love with some bright flower blooms or a cute teddy bear, but chocolate is also a beloved Valentine’s Day treat. And when you consider the delicious homemade options we have in the Lakes Region, you’ll feel lucky in love, indeed.

Kellerhaus on Rt. 3 in Weirs Beach is a landmark that has been attracting regulars and newcomers for decades thanks to their homemade ice cream and chocolates. The shop originally opened in 1906, which makes it the oldest ice cream and candy maker in the state. Every summer, 50,000 to 60,000 people come to Kellerhaus to make their own sundaes. And just a few steps away from the ice cream is the candy room. The sweet smell alone with make you glad you stopped by. It’s a chocolate-lovers paradise; I’ve been there many times.

The chocolate makers are busy, and Kellerhaus offers about 100 different kinds of chocolate treats. With milk chocolate, white chocolate, and dark chocolate options, customers can choose from dipped chocolates, clusters, turtles, fudge, truffles, and novelties such as chocolate pops. My personal favorite is the dark chocolate covered fudge, and if you haven’t tried a chocolate-covered gummy bear, then you’re missing out! If you like chocolate-covered cherries, you will find the kind made at Kellerhaus to be the best, but call ahead to make sure they have some available. The top seller at Kellerhaus is their delectable butter crunch. You won’t be able to resist the homemade crunchy toffee, covered with milk chocolate and chopped almonds. It’s a crowd pleaser!

I spoke with Debbie Hayden, who has worked at Kellerhaus for years. She said that they’re ready for the Valentine’s Day chocolate frenzy. “There is a variety of boxes on display that are already filled with dark and milk chocolate assortments, or customers can choose a box and fill it according to what they want,” says Debbie. “Customers can choose a square box with Valentine’s Day gift wrap, or a heart-shaped box, in half-pound, one-pound, or two-pound sizes.”

Other options for Valentine’s Day include chocolate message cards in milk, white, or dark chocolate, themed chocolate pops, and novelties like conversation hearts, foil-wrapped hearts, red hots, and pink and red candy corn.

Why not choose a variety of treats for your sweetie? Kellerhaus is also a fully stocked gift shop with a great selection of stuffed animals, cards, candles, fuzzy slippers, ornaments, and kitchen items, among other ideas. It’s your one-stop shop for Valentine’s Day where you can find a gift for anyone on your holiday list. Kellerhaus is located at 259 Endicott Street North in Weirs Beach. If you have any questions, call 603-366-4466 or order online at www.kellerhaus.com.

Another chocolate mainstay in the Lakes Region is Winnipesaukee Chocolates, founded by Jonathan Walpole and Sally Cornwell in 2006. Their chocolate journey actually began one Valentine’s Day years ago, when Jonathan decided to make some truffles to give to Sally. They were so amazingly tasty, he started experimenting with other chocolate confections. Sally taught a pottery class, and her students were the taste-testers for what would soon become a popular local business. (You probably know their various chocolate bars, some with unique ingredients, sold along the north side of the lake.) They have beautiful labels, most of them with artwork by local artist, Peter Ferber, and each bar is named for a different place in the Lakes Region. They make a delicious gift, whether for a loved one or yourself.

Customer favorites include the Wentworth Bar, dark chocolate with toasted almonds; Castle in the Clouds, dark chocolate with cocoa nibs; Sap House Cove, dark chocolate with maple toffee pieces; and Barn Door Island, a plain milk chocolate bar. Winnipesaukee Chocolates started with just six bars, but today they offer 23 different versions, including their White Mountain line of bars. Jonathan’s newest creation is the Loon Island Bar, dark chocolate with salt and black pepper. He enjoys experimenting in the kitchen and says that adding a little spice can bring forth a tasty result.

“Spices are also a known aphrodisiac,” says Jonathan, “so for Valentine’s Day, I would recommend Rattlesnake Island which has a little cayenne in it, or our Little Squam Bar, which has a little curry.”

Winnipesaukee Chocolates makes other delicious treats, too, like their honey caramels covered with chocolate. “We use local ingredients for our honey caramels, and there is no corn syrup in them at all,” says Jonathan. Customers can choose from the original chocolate caramels, a ginger caramel with grated ginger, or a honey lavender flavor. Caramel is also featured in three unique flavors of turtles: honey lavender with salted, roasted cashews in milk chocolate; a cardamom caramel with pistachios; and the Snapping Turtle, which has a bite of cayenne and coriander with pecans, that’s covered in dark chocolate. If you like peanut butter cups, then you’ll love the company’s Peanut Butter Melt-Aways, made with less sugar and more peanut butter.

I’m eager to try one of their four varieties of toffee crunch. There’s a traditional butter pecan toffee, a coffee toffee, a spicy toffee, and a maple walnut toffee, made with local maple syrup. It’s important to Jonathan and Sally to use local ingredients as much as possible. The Wolfeboro area is close to their hearts, as is Lake Winnipesaukee. In fact, 10 percent of their profits are donated to organizations that work to preserve the lake and its surrounding areas.

Winnipesaukee Chocolates products can be found at local retailers. These include Butternut’s Good Dishes and Black’s Paper and Gifts in Wolfeboro; The Olde Country Store in Moultonborough; Great Northern Trading Company in the Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith; and the Common Man Company Store in Ashland. You can also order online and view the entire line of bars and confections at www.winnipesaukeechocolates.com.

Surprise the one you love this Valentine’s Day with a unique chocolate gift made right here in the Lakes Region, and support local businesses while indulging your sweet tooth.

