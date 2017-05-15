It’s Town Wide Yard Sale Time in the Lakes Region!

By Kathi Caldwell-Hopper

Whether your taste is for sports equipment, furniture, antiques, clothing or books, a good yard sale will have what you are looking for. Part of the fun of yard saling is the thrill of the hunt; during the summer and right into fall, there are town wide yard sales in the Lakes Region. The convenience of a town wide sale means you can find a lot of sales in one community versus driving from town to town to locate bargains.

Antique and yard sale enthusiasts should plan to be in Meredith on Saturday, May 23 for bargains and unique finds when the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Annual Community Yard Sale. The yard sales will be held from 9 am to 3 pm with many locations in the Meredith Area.

In addition to the many sales at individual homes, several businesses and organizations also will hold yard sales. In Meredith, the Trinity Episcopal Church, located on Route 25, will hold a group sale, and the Friends of the Library will have an annual book sale at the Meredith Public Library on Main Street. On Route 3 north of the lights, the Inter-Lakes Alumni Association will hold a sale.

Businesses participating in the event include Berkshire Hathaway Verani located on Rt. 3 across from the town docks, and the Tuckernuck Inn, located on Red Gate Lane in Meredith. The Meredith Congregational Church will be at two locations: at the church on Highland St. where they will offer for sale a wide array of beautiful garden ornaments and at the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce porch at 272 Daniel Webster Highway. At the Chamber location, the Congregational Church will offer a Grab and Go bake sale on the morning of the yard sale. The bake sale is a great chance for busy yard sale shoppers to “grab and go” (delicious muffins, scones, cookies, etc. and hot coffee will be for sale. All baked goods are individually wrapped.)

The Community Yard Sale will be held rain or shine and maps identifying the locations of the various sales will be available beginning at 8 am the day of the sale at the Chamber of Commerce Information Center located at 272 Daniel Webster Highway.

Signs will be posted at the individual locations so those attending will know where the sales are held. The community-spirited event is sponsored by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce as a service to both residents and businesses and provides those attending with the opportunity to shop for treasures at the various sales and to frequent the local stores and restaurants. To receive more information about the event, call the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce at 603-279-6121.

Elsewhere, town wide yard sales are springing up in many area towns.

Tuftonboro will hold its annual Town Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, June 3 from 9 am to 1 pm. Plan on attending the sale that features everything from antiques and used goods to household items, etc. Email Tuftonboro Parks and Recreation at parksandrec@tuftonboro.org.

Wakefield will be holding a town wide yard sale on Saturday, May 27 with a rain date of May 28. This charming town will be busy with many yard sale locations offering everything from household items to antiques. Call 603-522-9977 for details.

Alton will be hosting an Annual Town Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, June 3. The sale starts at 8 am, and there will be many, many yard sale sites around the town, including many in-town locations as well as sales at homes in more rural areas of Alton. Thus, it is important to pick up a map featuring all yard sale locations to make sure you “hit” all the sales. The maps are free and available at the Alton Town Hall and the Gilman Library and local banks after May 26. Call 603-875-0109 for details.

A mammoth Multi-Town Yard Sale will be held June 2, 3 and 4 in the towns of Gilmanton, Barnstead, Chichester, Epsom, Loudon, Northwood and Pittsfield. Imagine how many bargains and treasures you will find as you wander from town to town in the area, where many sales will take place! With many individuals and organizations registered to participate, the Pittsfield Chamber of Commerce has information on the event and you can learn more by emailing events@pittsfieldchamber.org. Check back because maps with sale locations will be available around May 31 at www.pittsfieldchamber.org. or call 603-435-6346.

The Plymouth Town Wide Yard Sale has become a major event for the college town at the entrance to the north country of NH. The date for this year’s sale is Saturday, Sept. 9. The town wide yard sale will start at 9 am and features many sale sites, as it has done for a number of years. Individual families, as well as service organizations will take part, making this end-of-summer sale one not to be missed. Go to Plymouth NH Town Wide Yard Sale’s Facebook for updates.

(above photo: Bargain hunters at Meredith’s town-wide yard sale; courtesy photo.)