Lakes Region One-Room Schoolhouses

“The welfare of our town in the years to come will depend largely on our children and their education.”

— 1902 annual report of the New Durham school board

Old schoolhouses — usually consisting of just one room — were a part of the American landscape for decades. Ask any older person and it’s a good bet they once attended a one-room schoolhouse. The charming little buildings were every town’s answer to education and local children from age 5 to 15 or more all sat in one room, taught by a single adult woman or man.

Conditions in the schools were on a par with the rest of society’s housing at the time: a woodstove warmed the space and students often were expected to split and carry wood to feed the heat source. A bucket of water served as refreshment and another was for washing hands. Outside, usually hidden behind bushes, sat the outhouse.

The Lakes Region had many one-room schoolhouses and a few remain today and serve as museums and historical societies.

In Sandwich, the Lower Corner School was a place of learning, starting in the mid and late 1800s. Most towns were of themselves remote spots and many families lived in even deeper rural areas. Small schools were built to serve children in various rural locations.

The Lower Corner School began in 1825 as the John Quincy Adams School, according to www.sandwichhistorical.org, the website of the Sandwich Historical Society. At that time, citizens in Sandwich voted a tax of $193.70 to build a schoolhouse. A former student, Henry Holmes, wrote of attending the school in the 1840s. He recalled that the school was small with a plank door, tiny windows that were placed high, and underpinnings of stone. A big fireplace heated the building. Four-foot wood logs fed the fire that kept teacher and students warm during the cold winters.

Fireplaces are notorious for providing uneven heat and that one, as the former student recalled, provided heat that “burned the face while the back was freezing.” Students who sat at the back of the room took turns moving to the front to get warm during the day.

In the 1880s, the school was renamed the Lower Corner School. By the 1930s, an addition brought indoor toilet and storage facilities to the school, and a playground. In 1944, the school closed and the students traveled to town to the Center School.

The Village School in Moultonborough was a site of learning for many years. During the early part of the 1900s, the school was located opposite the Moultonborough Town House and was a one-room school. By 1913, the town improved the school as the population grew. An assistant teacher was hired in the 1920s and the school was divided; then two regular teachers were hired. A jacketed stove was secured for the school and a note in town reports for 1923 stated, “The new stove makes it possible to have the rooms comfortable as far as the heat is concerned.”

In 1925, a new school had been built and housed elementary school-aged children. In her book, I Remember Moultonboro New Hampshire by Frances A. Stevens, she recalled being a student at the school in the late 1920s. “As I remember, when this school was first built, there was a big stove with a jacket around it in the back corner of the room. In the winter when it was real cold she would have us gather around the stove for our classes. It wasn’t long before they put in a furnace with steam radiators.”

On the other side of Lake Winnipesaukee, schooling was important in New Durham. The town’s original land grant specified that a portion of the community’s money be set aside for a schoolhouse. In 1779, the town raised money to hire a town school teacher and, for some years after, money was voted for schooling. At that time, there were no schoolhouses in the town and school masters were hired who traveled from town to town, boarding with different families. The men or women would teach the basics: reading, writing, and spelling.

By the 1800s, schools were built in New Durham. In the late 1800s, improvements were made with the installation of blackboards, iron stoves, and desks. In 1906, the annual report of the school board stated, “We cannot expect a woman to teach in a town paying $6.50 to $7.50 for 24 weeks in a year when she can obtain $8.00 to $9.00 per week for 34 to 36 weeks in the year. She will most certainly choose the latter.”

According to The History of New Durham, New Hampshire by Ellen Cloutman Jennings, the original 14 New Durham schools had shrunk to just seven, with a school budget of about $1,000. Teacher’s salaries, supplies, and repairs came out of that budget and the board closed schools when necessary if enrollment dropped drastically.

Further north, the village of Dorchester built a small schoolhouse in 1808 and originally called it the North District School. It was used as a one-room school for area children until 1926. The school’s last teacher was Lena Bosence Walker.

An excellently preserved one-room schoolhouse is part of the Wolfeboro Historical Society property on South Main Street. The organization owns the Clark House Museum Complex which includes several structures, including the Pleasant Valley School.

The one-room school was built about 1805 on land in South Wolfeboro in the area known as Pleasant Valley, according to information at www.wolfeborohistoricalsociety.org. Known for some time as District No. 3 School, some residents called it the Townsend School because it was close to the home of Reverend Isaac Townsend, Wolfeboro’s first minister. (Perhaps the reverend visited the school and probably taught religious classes to the children.)

The school was crude by today’s standards, as were most in New England. Local children learned to make due. All grades were taught in the one room. Student enrollment ranged from 20 to 50. In 1959, the schoolhouse was moved to its present location at the Clark Museum Complex. (To tour the schoolhouse museum during seasonal hours, call the Wolfeboro Historical Society at 603-569-4997.)