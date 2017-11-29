Looking for something different and fun to do on New Year’s Eve day that will bring entertainnet to the entire family? If you like a variety of acts, as well as a chance to be out and about on one of the most festive days of the year, plan to attend Last Night in Wolfeboro on December 31.

The special events commitee of the Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation is overseeing and organizing this fun way to celebrate the end of the year…and to usher in 2018!

Says Christine Collins, Wolfeboro Park and Recreation director, “We organized Last Night on New Year’s Eve in 2016 and we had a great turn out of people. We are expecting good attendance this year as well.”

The entertainment takes place at the Great Hall in Wolfeboro Town Hall in downtown Wolfeboro and at All Saint’s Episcopal Church, with the two locations an easy walking distance from one another.

Collins says there will be some new performers this year and a dinner has been added so that attendees can have a delicious meal as well as take in all the entertinament.

The fun begins on December 31 in Wolfeboro at the Great Hall location with a Scavenger Hunt starting at 11 am; competitors will visit businesses throughout town as they do the scavenger hunt.

From 12:30 to 4:30 pm, concessions will be for sale at the Great Hall courtesy the Ski Team. From 1:30 to 2:30 pm, Just Maria and Bob Puppets will perform at the Great Hall, followed by Tricky Dick magician from 3 to 4 pm, also at the Great Hall.

Kids love balloons and the Balloon Man will enliven the Great Hall from 3:30 to 4:15 pm, followed by bingo by Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation from 4:30 to 6 pm.

By this time, attendees will have built up an appetite, and it will be time for a tasty Lasagna Dinner from 5 to 6:30 pm at All Saint’s Church (age 5 and under are free, adults are $10, with $30 per family).

Fireworks light up the night sky at 6:30 pm at Brewster Field and then it’s time for a rousing Contra Dance by GALA (Global Awareness Local Action) at the Great Hall from 7 to 9 pm.

Many events for Last Night are free; for further inforation about Last Night in Wolfeboro on December 31, call the Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation at 603-569-5639.