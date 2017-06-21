Lots Happening at Meredith Fine Craft Gallery-League of NH Craftsmen

Don’t be a chicken! Stop by the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery – League of NH Craftsmen gallery for chicken-lovers exhibit, which runs from July 1-31. Titled Which Came First?, the exhibit is a collection of work by various League artists with a focus on chickens.

There will be chickens featured in wall art, fiber art, jewelry, wood, glass, stone, pottery, and much more. Enjoy each artist’s interpretation of styles and caricatures from different moments, personalities (like “Pearl Pecksly”, one of Jennifer Diggs infamous “House Chickens”), and the loveable nature of our fowl feathered friends.

Attention Jennifer Diggs House Chicken fans! Jennifer will be at the League of NH – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, July 8, from 11 am to 2 pm, to showcase her popular House Chickens and demonstrate the process she uses to make them. (Her wonderful chicken art is pictured here.)

Jennifer has been an artist in many mediums throughout her life, but has especially enjoyed working with fabrics. She made her first fake fur “House Chicken” two years ago and the chickens grew to be popular enough for Jennifer to end up on WMUR TV’s, Chronicle, last year. Jennifer’s flock of REAL chickens gives her a constant source of inspiration for her creations. Along with hearing about Jennifer’s creative process on July 8, you will meet “Pearl Pecksly”, “Freida McFrillsly”, “Patsy Puffaluff”, and other House Chicken friends who will be there to be adored and purchased.

The Meredith Fine Craft Gallery/League of NH Craftsmen is hosting a special four-part lecture series: The Art of Photography Retold. This series is an educational opportunity to enhance your knowledge of traditional photography, and to meet a diverse group of photographers who use the wet darkroom in unique ways. Make plans to attend for a journey into the art behind photography – from the camera used to getting into “the zone”.

The first lecture takes place on Monday, June 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm and will feature fine art photographer, Paul Wainwright, who specializes in traditional, wet-process photography. He produces museum quality prints for exhibition and collection, and his portfolio includes interpretive images of landscapes and historic architecture.

Paul will discuss his artistic vision and creative processes. He will demonstrate his large-format camera, which uses 4” x 5” sheet film that is processed in a wet darkroom. You will learn about the steps involved in creating “traditional” photographs. Samples of his work will be on display.

All lectures in the series are free and open to the public, and will be held at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive in Meredith, NH.

The second lecture features John Layton on July 24; the third lecture features Nan Scull on August 21, and the final lecture features Bonnie Edwards on September 11.

The mission of the League of NH Craftsmen is to encourage, nurture and promote the creation, use and preservation of fine contemporary and traditional craft through the inspiration and education of artists and the broader community. All demonstrations are free and open to the public.

To inquire about the lectures or exhibit, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH. For details on League events, visit http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/lecture-series/ or the League’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/nhcraft.