Meredith: Mill Town to Vacation Mecca

By Kathi Caldwell-Hopper

Meredith postcard courtesy the collection of David Bowers

One of the earlier areas to be settled in the Lakes Region, Meredith has a long history and has “grown up” from being a sleep community to one that employed many in its mills to the beautiful vacation destination on the shores of the lake that it is today. According to Early Meredith by the Meredith Historical Society, Meredith was granted in 1748, and was first called Palmerstown after Samuel Palmer, a land grant holder from the seacoast region of New Hampshire. Meredith was incorporated in 1768, and years later, in 1855, the southeasterly portion of the town was set off and incorporated as Laconia.

It was quite some time after that 1748 date that any great degree of settlement by white men began, due to the recurring Indian wars. Of the 60 original petitioners from Exeter, Hampton, Nottingham and Stratham who were granted the tract of land north of the Winnipesaukee River, few wished to relocate to Meredith.

When settlers began to return to the area, they arrived via a modest trail just wide enough for a man on horseback. The trail was about 26 miles in length, and harrowing at best. It was over this first road that Ebenezer Smith brought ironwork for the first sawmill in the Meredith area. He built the mill at the Weirs with Joshua Folsom and Thomas Brown in 1765. Because of the mill, lumber became available to build homes and more families were attracted to the area.

By 1766 many homes and a gristmill sprang up. The pattern of expansion and more families settling in the area continued. Meredith was regranted in 1768 by Governor John Wentworth.

As the early 1800s began, industry had come to Meredith, and by the latter part of the century, there were six good hotels in town, and Meredith was 80 percent settled and 20 percent forest.

The mills in the town employed many and the largest was the Meredith Shook and Lumber Co, which had about 60 workers.

In 1876, Samuel Hodgson leased the power and mills of the Mechanics Assoc. and made mittens in his shop for about a year. Soon, Hodgson’s associate, a Mr. Abal, patented an automatic knitting machine for knitting socks. In 1877 Hodgson started manufacturing stockings in Meredith. It was a successful business, and soon new buildings were erected to triple the capacity of the mill. By 1885, the mill employed about 160 people, mostly women, before it was destroyed by fire in 1887. Among other businesses in Meredith in the 1800s was the Hosiery Mill owned by Allie and Minot Hall, two brothers from Massachusetts. The mill was among the largest businesses in the town during the mid 1800s. The Hall brothers, upon arrival from Massachusetts, bought from the Meredith Mechanics Association all of the property and water rights of an old mill. They brought flax from Europe and manufactured a high-quality grade of pure linen. The mill was commonly known as the Meredith Flax Mill and it greatly boosted Meredith’s economy. The mill burned in 1887. Eventually, a new business was established; the Meredith Linen Mill operated for many years.

With the establishment of more businesses over the years, Meredith needed lodging establishments for workers and businessmen; another industry sprang up when hotels and taverns opened.

An early business was the old Farrar Tavern, built before 1782, and owned by Mary Farrar. Another early tavern was the Davenport Tavern, which served as a stagecoach stop for about 60 years. Other taverns were the Willard Hotel, which came into being in the 1840s; the Fogg Tavern; the Old Folsom Tavern; the Cerro-Gordon House (with records showing two famous guests: General Franklin Pierce and Henry W. Longfellow); and the Simpson Inn.

By the turn of the century, the era of the White Mountain grand hotels was coming into its own. This high style of vacationing was changing the way travelers and innkeepers thought about the hotel business. Soon the word “tourist” came into the vocabulary of people around Lake Winnipesaukee. Here, right in their front yard, was the big lake and all the recreation any vacationer could desire.

Meredith, like all other lake towns, changed over the years of the 1900s, from industry and mills to a full-fledged vacation Mecca. By mid 1900s, cottages and hotels welcomed summer and fall foliage tourists.

With the advent of the mid 1980s economic boom, the old mill buildings were completely renovated and turned into a group of quaint shops. Restaurants, theatre, a winter ice fishing derby and many fall foliage bus tours have found Meredith to be a beautiful tourist town on the shores of Winnipesaukee.