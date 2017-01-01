Outstanding NH Women

Gertrude Seiders: Country Nurse, Friend to Tamworth

By Kathi Caldwell-Hopper

Photo courtesy Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm

There were babies to be delivered at all hours of the day or night, often in remote country locations. There were the vague illnesses that could be difficult to diagnose and the elderly who needed someone to listen as much as they needed a bottle of medicine. There were long hours, sleepless nights, heavy patient loads, improvising when necessary because the nearest hospital was many miles away.

If this all sounds so depressing that one would wonder why a person would choose such a job and life, rest assured that isn’t the entire story. There was also a lot of fellowship, a sense of commitment and community and the joy that came from helping others and often curing an illness.

Such was the life of country nurse Gertrude Seiders, who worked alongside Dr. Remick Sr. and his son, Dr. Edwin C. Remick, in rural Tamworth, NH. Gertrude was a true country nurse, helping people all over the area and although quiet and unassuming, she had to be tough to endure travel over snowy roads to reach sick patients or to make decisions that could help a patient when no hospital medical staff was there to give advice.

Gertrude’s story is one of independence, courage and skill, but few have heard of her. According to June O’Donal, museum educator at the Remick Museum, “in my opinion, Gertrude Seiders is an unsung hero (as most nurses were back then).”

Gertrude was born in South Portland, Maine in 1902 and graduated from Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary. She moved to Tamworth around 1928. She was divorced and had no children; it is unclear why she made the decision to move from the more populated Portland area to rural NH, although she liked the country.

Charlotte Dyer, a Tamworth resident who moved to the town with her family in the 1960s, knew the Remicks and Gertrude quite well. She recalls, “I was a teenager at the time and we moved into the house across the street from the doctor’s office. We used Dr. Remick as our family doctor and Gertrude was his nurse. My mother also worked for Dr. Remick. The Remicks and Gertrude were very interested in harness racing.”

Indeed, the Remicks were so interested in harness racing that Dr. Remick taught Charlotte to drive the horses. (He also employed her to work on his farm in Tamworth.)

Gertrude was hired by the elder Dr. Edwin Remick as a private duty nurse for pneumonia patients. She was the Tamworth town nurse for a year and got to know the Remick family. Father and son, Drs. Remick, were fixtures in the area and served the population well as skilled physicians.

She went to work for the Drs. Remick in 1930 and had a private residence in the home where Dr. Remick Sr. had formerly had his medical practice; she moved into the house after the elder Dr. Remick passed away in 1935.

By the time Charlotte and her family moved to Tamworth, Gertrude was a fixture in the community and would have likely been in her 60s. “She was like family to everyone,” Charlotte remembers. “She wasn’t a city person and she liked the country. She also liked the small-town camaraderie.”

Assisting the doctors in their busy practice would have been quite challenging in the 1930s when diphtheria, tuberculosis and other illnesses were rampant and antibiotics was not yet in use. Such illnesses as polio were also a scourge and Gertrude would have had to use all her skills to combat the illnesses she encountered.

Staff at the Remick Museum (once the property and residence of Dr. Remick and his wife, Marion) discovered a notebook kept by Gertrude. It explains some of the challenges of nursing in Tamworth, such as a patient who came to the doctor’s office with pain in her leg and side. In vain, Gertrude did all she could, bandaging and elevating the patient’s leg, and eventually providing medicine for the pain.

Another entry tells of a springtime baby delivered by Dr. Remick Sr. and the follow-up care provided by both the doctor and nurse Gertrude.

“She was certainly hard working,” says Charlotte. She laughs as she recalls that every year Gertrude would wait until the day before Christmas to do all her shopping. Then she would stay up into the wee hours of Christmas morning wrapping gifts. Whether this was a family tradition or because she was so busy as a nurse, it is unknown.

Because she lived above the doctor’s office, Gertrude got to know the family quite well. Doctor Edwin C. Remick was married and likely Gertrude became quite friendly with his wife, Marion. They may have been about the same age and both were intelligent women.

Along with the Remicks, Gertrude was a fan of harness racing and when Dr. Remick started to compete, she assisted Marion with the horses.

When the Remicks took a vacation to Florida in the winters, Gertrude usually accompanied them, underscoring the closeness of the family. “I don’t think she was lonely – Dr. Remick had a large practice and Gertrude was busy. In her days off, she did a lot of reading or she went with Marion to watch Dr. Remick compete in harness racing,” Charlotte says. “The doctor was well known in harness racing circles.”

Gertrude carried on as a nurse and was someone people relied upon when they had medical issues. Charlotte remembers the day before her sister left Tamworth to attend nursing school, Dr. Remick taught her how to give an injection without hurting the patient. “He was an excellent teacher and it’s sure that Gertrude learned from him how to give shots without hurting the patient.”

As the years went on, Gertrude saw her friend Marion Remick pass away, and by 1983, the nurse that took care of Tamworth was experiencing the need for some help. Gertrude’s niece, Earline Wright, moved in with Gertrude and cared for her elderly aunt.

Gertrude passed away in 1985 and it was likely a sad day for those in town who had known her for so long. She had braved snowstorms to deliver babies, listened to the worries of those struggling during the Great Depression years, and administered alongside Dr. Remick, to thousands of patients in the rural town over the 40-plus years she lived in the area.

Gertrude Seiders saw it all and had courage and compassion, both qualities that helped her in her work and make her truly an outstanding NH woman.

(Thanks to June O’Donal of the Remick Museum and Tamworth resident Charlotte Dyer who provided information for this story.)