Pond Primer

Story and Photo by Barbara Neville Wilson

I’ve always dreamed of living by water and mountains. In fact, the Potomac River played a major role in my choice of colleges, and part of the reason I took a first “real” job here afterwards was Lake Winnipesaukee. Our first home after marriage was pre-named “Mountain View Farm,” and when we moved up the street, we still had a mountain view and we added water: swamp frontage.

For some reason, the real estate agents didn’t really think they needed to feature the swamp footage when we sold that house last month, but now we have moved to a place where we see Moody Mountain in the background and Lower Beach Pond in the fore. Dream achieved, I have a new task this winter. I need to learn about frozen fresh water.

The Pond started freezing in early December. A sheen glistened, and pretty soon we saw a sheet growing from shore’s edge. I was surprised when about mid-month I spotted a lone ice fisherman setting tip-ups only eight or so feet from shore, right at the edge of open water. He must be a real fan, for as the iced area expands, he shows up almost every day and puts new holes at the freshest edge of ice.

There’s an old log half-submerged off our dock, and in summer we frequently see turtles sunning themselves. What are they doing now when the pond is iced? According to Bill Amos, a biologist from St. Johnsbury, Vermont, writing in www.northernwoodlands.org, they are hibernating in the Pond’s mud. Their heart rates are near-zero and their organs practically shut down. Since they are not eating fresh food, they survive by metabolizing stored fat. What happens to the natural waste created? The calcium of the turtle’s shell counteracts the lactic acid that is a byproduct of energy production. The cloaca near the painted turtle’s rectum not only stores and releases waste but—get this!—it can also act as a substitute lung in a low oxygen environment. The shell takes on the role of ballast, too; its weight helps the turtle stay safely in the mud, even when its lungs fill with waste air.

In a smaller pond nearby, fat, happy bullfrogs proliferate in summer. Where are they now? An article online in Scientific American tells me to forget the tales I’ve heard of frogs joining turtles, hibernating in mud on the pond floor. Bullfrogs would suffocate if they buried themselves in mud. Instead, because their systems cannot shut down as turtles’ do, they may sometimes swim slowly, but mainly they lie quietly on top of the pond floor, or dig in slightly, and “sleep out” winter.

The formation of ice fascinates me, especially now that I can watch it daily. I recently saw a photograph of an ice circle (or pancake ice or ice disc) by John Knowlton on the “I Boat on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH” Facebook page. He had taken it in mid-December on Alton Bay. It looked like a large eddy but it was frozen ice.

Some folks on Facebook theorized that a fresh spring underneath was its cause, but according to www.IFLScience.com, the ice formations have more to do with changes in temperature than water motion. They report, “At a certain point, as the water gets warmer, it also gets denser (which, conversely, is why ice floats on water). However, when the water melts off the ice disk, it doesn’t simply sink downwards. The researchers found that the water beneath the ice spirals slightly horizontally as it plumes downwards, much like when water drains down a sinkhole and sweeps around in a spiraling rotation.” Ice discs can range from inches to tens of feet in diameter.

When I first moved to New Hampshire, I was shocked when I saw people driving on frozen lakes, and, truth be told, I am still shy about going on the ice for more than skating or cross country skiing. Reassurance comes, however, from the ice safety chart found in the online Old Farmer’s Almanac. It tells me that three inches of ice is needed for a single person to stand or travel, 7.5-inches is enough for a car, and a heavy truck will be supported when the ice measures a foot deep. I guess that means it won’t be long before we see snowmobiles on the Pond.

In the meantime, I’ll watch and learn from the lone fisherman on the edge.