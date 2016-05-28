She Built This House

Lydia Pinkham’s Patent Medicine and the Compound on Kingswood Lake

By Barbara Neville Wilson

“Oh, we’ll sing of Lydia Pinkham

And her love for the human race

How she sells her Vegetable Compound,

And the papers they publish her face.”

“The official Lydia Pinkham Song”

Drive south on Route 109 from Wolfeboro. When you come to Kingswood Lake—down the hill and around the curve, you’ll see an aged stone house and a drive leading down close to the lake. This is property bought with money made by the entrepreneurial spirit of Lydia Estes Pinkham and the determination of her close-knit family.

Although the property is no longer in the family, Pinkham’s spirit lives on and could almost be mistaken as part of the modern movement of better health through natural remedies, unrefined foods, exercise and ample rest. Although not as popular as it once was, Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound is still available for sale in stores and online and lives up to at least some of its claims as a “positive cure for all those painful complaints and weaknesses so common to our best female population.”

How did Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound come to be a worldwide phenomenon in the 19th century? I start my quest by talking with Pam Harvey of Ossipee, great-great-great granddaughter of Lydia Pinkham, and the only member of the family living year-round in the Lakes Region.

It all started, she says, with the financial troubles of Lydia’s husband, Isaac, soon after the Civil War. Real estate dealings in their hometown of Lynn, MA left the family land rich and cash poor when the Great Panic of 1873 struck the nation. Exacerbating the family’s problems was the kindheartedness of the patriarch who had co-signed dozens of now-bad loans for friends, which led to the financial collapse of the family’s fortunes.

For some time previous, Lydia had been advising others on health issues. Since her remedies for female problems had received wide acclaim when she gave them away, why not try selling them on the open market?

Well-read and intelligent, she was an adherent to the American Eclectic branch of medical reform, following Dr. Jacob Bigelow, a Harvard Medical School professional. According to Jean Burton in her biography Lydia Pinkham Is Her Name, he believed “the natural tendency of every organism was towards health and that a good many recoveries would be affected if Nature were left strictly alone, or given a minimum of judicious help.”

According to Lydia Pinkham and the other Eclectics, the “judicious help” was to be found in herbs, roots and other organic compounds. Study of The American Dispensatory, forerunner to the contemporary U.S. Pharmacopoeia had led her to tweak one of its recipes to create a compound that was said to “at all times and under all circumstances act in harmony with the laws that govern the female system.” It also eventually brought fame and fortune to the Pinkham family—and brought the family to Brookfield.

Devised of licorice, chamomile, pleurisy root, Jamaica dogwood, black cohosh, life plant, fenugreek seed and dandelion root, it also contained 15-20 percent alcohol used “only as a solvent,” according to the Pinkhams, loyal, perhaps even militant, members of the Temperance Movement.

While advertising literature about Lydia Pinkham’s remedies often dwelled on the rustic origins of the botanical medicine over the family stove, the eventual success of the business really blossomed because of the extraordinary united efforts of Lydia and her children. Together, they forged new means of doing business and advertisement. Many of their techniques are still in use today.

For instance, while the Pinkhams sought for their formulas—eventually the line included not only the Vegetable Compound, but also Liver Pills, a Blood Purifier, and a Sanative Wash—to be carried by druggists all over the United States and the world, a large bulk of their business in the 20th century was through direct mail.

Pam still remembers, as a little girl, visiting the Massachusetts plant and being allowed to “help” the phone operators transfer calls at the long switchboards. “I would help them pull out this cord and put it in that hole.”

From the beginning, extraordinary attention was paid to the personal touch. When the family was grateful for any orders at all, Lydia got in the habit of writing personal notes to customers, and eventually it became common for advertisements to include suggestions for women to “write Mrs. Pinkham” saying “No Confidence Has Ever Been Violated. Full details can be given without hesitation. Lydia Pinkham’s private letters from ladies in all parts of the world average one hundred a day, and truly has she been a Mother to the Race.”

At a time when the female anatomy and its functions were spoken of in hushed tones, if at all, Lydia E. Pinkham spoke and wrote frankly from the company’s Department of Advice, eventually employing female clerks who dispensed company-approved advice on health and hygiene using the radical new typing machines. Every letter greeted “Dear Friend” and closed with “Yours For Health.”

The company also distributed health pamphlets and Lydia actively campaigned for diets that included what sounds very trendy today: whole grain cereals, bran, and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. “Eat no pastry nor fine flour, but instead graham bread, the various mushes and fruit. Ride out, walk out, dig, use the trowel. Study the hygienic laws that your own nature requires.”

Maxims read, “Keep clean inside and out!” “Ventilate! Ventilate!” and in a notion entirely foreign to some, she encouraged exercise, “Weakness is Never the source of Power.”

In addition to issuing pamphlets, advertising cards and hanging posters in cities, towns, on barns and wherever a surface presented itself, the Lydia E. Pinkham company soon discovered the wonders of newspaper advertising, often barely disguised as newsworthy information. Ever progressive, the company issued the ads with an image of Lydia’s face, often at the top of the column. In a time when the photograph had yet to be invented, and images were expensive, Lydia Pinkham’s face rapidly became well known. Since images were rare, she was often used as a stand-in for other famous women in the news, too.

The Pinkham family’s penchant for hard work and flexibility for new ideas led to a wildly popular commercial enterprise, despite the fact that its signature product, Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound, was a bitter, brownish liquid that tasted nasty, says Pam. Her great-grandfather, and Lydia’s son, Charles, “was one of the most prominent and publicly spirited citizens of Lynn” according to public accounts, she says.

Yet, like his mother, he was also incredibly family-oriented.

Sometime around the turn of the century, Charlie and/or his wife Jennie Barker Jones (the decision making process is a little hazy because he died in 1900) decided to build a summer retreat. Perhaps in a bid to enjoy time outside the city with the ranks of Lynn’s elite, many of who already had property within a short distance of the Sanbornville train station, they bought acreage on Brookfield’s Kingswood Lake and built a house for each of their six children.

At one time, says Pam, there were log cabins scattered throughout the woods, as well as the rather substantial stick-built structures visible from the road today. She fondly remembers summer vacations spent there.

“Oh, we’ll sing of Lydia Pinkham

And her love for the human race

How her biz built a family Compound,

On the shores of Kingswood Lake.”

—Parody of The official Lydia Pinkham Song

(Special thanks to Pam Harvey of Ossipee for sharing memories about her family and her loan of Lydia Pinkham Is Her Name by Jean Burton, from which much of the information for this article was gathered.)