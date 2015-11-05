Short Trek to a Cabin Atop Moody Mountain

By Barbara Neville Wilson

Heading towards Wolfeboro on Beach Pond Road, just after the junction with Brown Road, and after passing picturesque Maple Grove Farm on the right, I start looking for Wolfeboro’s mysterious new public recreation area.

There! On the left, I see the distinctive blue sign of the Society for the Preservation of New Hampshire Forests (SPNHF), and above it in crisp letters “Moody Mountain Forest.”

Like most roads across the Lakes Region, Beach Pond has seen some For Sale real estate signs this summer, but this sign represents something new, though.

What’s behind the gate that says, “This conservation land is owned and managed by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (SPNHF): Foot Travel Welcome, No Motorized Wheeled Vehicles”?

I turn in the lane, noting a neutral colored station wagon parked near the gate. Ahh, so I’m not the only one exploring on a drab fall afternoon. The wide path starts at a gradual incline. Leaves crunch underfoot. A few drops from the day’s earlier rain sprinkle down as the wind moves through the leaves.

Soon a woman’s figure appears. She walks confidently, carrying loppers. “Hello,” I say. “It looks like you’ve been here before. Do you take care of the trails?”

“I’ve been helping out,” she says. It turns out that Jill Paul spends a lot of time caring for these and other local trails. She has plenty of information to offer.

It’s about 4:30 on a gray fall afternoon, so Jill suggests I go straight to the top and save the new looping trails off the road for another day. At the top, she says, I will find a cabin. “You can go in, and there are great views from it. You’ll have plenty of time. It’s about a half mile to the top.”

A cabin? That’s safe to go in? Great views? My imagination wanders as I continue the walk, which is steeper now. I’ve lived not half a mile away for 29 years and until that sign appeared, I didn’t know anything existed beyond Beach Pond Road, houses and woods.

I pass a brown house off the trail on the left and keep going. Yellows, red, orange and brown. Fall foliage is just beyond peak. I squint. Did someone pour asphalt all the way up here? No. I soon see it’s a long stretch of open ledge, scraped clean in the last Ice Age.

Just a few steps farther and off to the right I see the cabin at the end of the trail. It looks inviting. A stovepipe tops the roof and weather-beaten shutters stand at the window. I barely glance at the views as I circle to the right to reach the door.

I feel a little like I’m trespassing as I reach for the door latch. “Jill told me I could go in,” goes through my head. The door opens with gentle pressure, and I’m greeted by an old wooden rocker, a writing desk piled with what look like journals, and shelves stocked with mugs, utensils and tubs neatly marked, “Tea,” and “Paper towels, etc.” The walls are decorated with posters, a digital photo marked “2006,” and in front of me are sturdy wooden bunks.

Around the corner is another room, furnished with a woodstove, a couple of chairs and one wall fully glass. It overlooks a colorful mountain while Moody Mountain Farm nestles below.

Moody Mountain Farm has been in the same family for eight generations. A 320-acre parcel was awarded Revolutionary War soldier Abner Moody for his service, and his family has cultivated, cared for, preserved and added to their land ever since. While Moody Mountain Forest was not part of the original family tract, it was Abner’s great-great-great-granddaughter, Cecily Clark, who donated it to the SPNHF last December.

Cecily has long had a vision for conservation in this area where Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro meet. The new 250-acre Moody Mountain Forest abuts 462 acres she gave to the Society in 1994. Through the efforts of Cecily and her neighbors, this new parcel brings the total conservation area on Moody Mountain to 890 acres.

According to the SPNHF website, Cecily bought the Moody Mountain Forest land in 1972 with the express purpose of preserving it. From the guestbook journals, I found—and signed—on the cabin desk, I learned the cabin has been a destination for those wanting a short hike since at least June 26, 1988, when Moody descendants Perrin and Judy Long signed in.

A glance through all three guest books shows names of many locals: Greg Seymour visited in 1989; Sally Perkins, Jonathan Walpole and Gabe dropped by as a dry run before a Libby Museum hike; Ellen Drew stopped by one August day when she was checking pasture and was able to see her farm from the ledge. A Preservation Society worker reported seeing a 300-pound black bear.

But the guest books reveal the names and stories of many people from other states and overseas, too. How did they all know about this gem when I had no clue?

Glancing inside and outside the cabin, I’m astonished at how neat and clean it is. There are no plaques proclaiming house rules, nor “take care of this or else…” proclamations. Instead, from time to time in the guest book there’s a gentle call to carry in/carry out and gratitude to those who do so. From May 1997, “Cecily and Cricket tidy up—remove cigarette butts + beer cans. We wish persons who come to this beautiful spot would respect it and help keep it tidy. Thanks to those of you who do.”

The sun is dropping in the sky. I head back down the trail. I’ll return. Twenty-nine years was far too long.