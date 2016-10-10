“Spooktacular” Events in the Lakes Region

By Sarah Wright

There’s a chill in the air and pumpkins everywhere, which means that autumn is finally here! And when the leaves fall and begin to crunch under your feet, you know that Halloween is near. I love Halloween. I don’t particularly go for the scary stuff, but I enjoy the creative costumes, creepy decorations, and of course, the candy. All those fun-size chocolate bars and candy corn are lining store shelves. But you don’t have to wait until Halloween to celebrate all things spooky—there are plenty of events throughout the month to get you in the “ghostly” spirit.

On October 15 at the Squam Lakes Science Center, bring the kids to the Halloween Hoot ’N Howl from 6 to 8:30 pm. Enjoy an eerily entertaining 40-minute guided tour around the Science Center grounds. Trail walks feature live skits with a seasonal theme and depart every 10 minutes from 6 to 7:30 pm. Come in costume and dress suitably for outdoor weather. After your journey, warm up with Halloween games and tasty treats. The Science Center is located at 23 Science Center Road in Holderness. Call 603-968-7194 or visit www.nhnature.org for further information.

Plan to leave the kids at home for the Pumpkin Masquerade Ball on October 21, presented by the Belknap House in Laconia. Arrive in your best formal or semi-formal attire, with a mask to hide your true identity. Grab a drink at the bar and enjoy a night of dancing with DJ Chris Ialuna, ice breaker games, and a silent auction. You’ll also feast on a full dinner, prepared by Manchester’s award-winning Recipe for Success chefs. Dine on elegant hors d’oeuvres, cinnamon-encrusted pork and chutney at the carving station, macaroni and cheese with smoked vegetables, a vegetarian pasta dish, and three amazing dessert choices. Let’s not forget the tempting candy tables. It’s “trick-or-treating” taken up a notch! The Pumpkin Masquerade Ball will be held at the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall on Gilford Avenue in Laconia, from 6 to 11 pm. Tickets are available at www.belknaphouse.org or at The Studio on 598 Main Street, Laconia.

If your Halloween isn’t complete without a good scare, you’ll have a screaming good time at the haunted attraction, Mayhem at the Mill. The Belknap Mill Society is proud to host this “Russ Davis Production,” a super scary, professionally designed haunted house, located at 25 Beacon Street East in Laconia. All those who dare to enter can do so from 7 to 11 pm on October 21 and 22 as well as on October 28 and 29. Proceeds from the brave souls’ admission will benefit the Belknap Mill’s preservation and its programming for children and adults of all ages. For further information, visit www.belknapmill.org.

Also in Laconia, plan to “Live Free and Carve” at the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival, one of the largest fall events in the state. The festival was moved to Laconia from Keene last year, and it was a big success. Don’t miss the full day of events and activities this year on October 22. You won’t want to miss seeing over 20,000 Jack-O-Lanterns on display, purchasing food and crafts from over 80 vendors, watching the Grand Parade, and enjoying haunted attractions, scenic train rides, games, amusement rides, live entertainment, and more. There’s even a 5K/10K race in the morning to participate in, or just cheer from the sidelines. To get the latest information about the festival, including the event schedule, visit www.nhpumpkinfestival.com.

Speaking of pumpkins, don’t miss the “Great Pumpkin Drop” at Moulton Farm at 18 Quarry Road in Meredith. At the end of the season, the farm takes all the leftover pumpkins and hauls them together in a net that’s then lifted up by a crane. Everyone is welcome to come and witness the countdown to the amazing drop and hear the wonderful “thud” when all the pumpkins hit the ground. After they fall, kids love to run into the pile to examine the pieces. Last year, one lucky boy found a whole pumpkin still intact! He took it home as a souvenir. The drop marks the end of a whole weekend of fun on October 22 and 23. On Saturday, families can enjoy music, Halloween stories, and a magic show. On Sunday before the 4 pm drop, there will be more music, along with special guest Steve Roberts, a science teacher from Inter-Lakes Middle School. Steve will be using science to explode pumpkins! Who wouldn’t want to see that? On both days, there will also be free tractor rides from noon to 4 pm, games, food sampling, and pumpkin decorating. Call 603-279-3915 for more information or visit www.moultonfarm.com.

On October 22, show off your costume at Funspot’s Costume Party, from 6 to 10 pm, in Weirs Beach. Kids in costume will receive free tokens and a small bag of treats. It’s great fun for kids, and you may even take home a prize in the costume contest! Visit www.funspotnh.com for more information.

Another place offering treats for kids on October 22 is the amazing Halloween Town party next to the King Pine Ski Area on Route 153 in East Madison. An event hosted by Purity Spring Resort to benefit The Laura Foundation for Autism and Epilepsy, kids can “trick-or-treat” at the decorated cabins of Camp Tohkomeupog. There are also plenty of fun games and food available. The event runs from 3 until 8 pm. Don’t miss this spooky night of fun for the whole family. For details, visit www.halloweentownnh.thelaurafoundation.org.

My family loves corn mazes, taking turns playing navigator to find the exit. If you feel you need more of a challenge, see if you can find your way through the haunted corn maze at Beans and Greens Farm at Intervale Road in Gilford. Find the donuts and hot cider treat within the dark maze, but look out for costumed monsters that could be lurking behind every twist and turn. The maze is open from 7 to 10 pm on October 14 and 15, 21 and 22, and the weekend of October 28 and 29. Reservations are required for admission to the haunted maze. Call 603-293-2853 to reserve your spot.

On Saturday, October 22 from 6 to 9 pm, enjoy a Halloween Masquerade Ball aboard the M/S Mount Washington. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to have fun on this Lake Winnipesaukee cruise which features live entertainment, a dinner buffet, dancing, and prizes for best costumes. Boarding will start at 5:15 pm from Weirs Beach. For tickets or more information, call 603-366-5531.

If you enjoy your Halloween with a dose of history, then you’ll want to experience the 200-year-old historic site at Shaker Village in Canterbury on October 22 from 3 to 8 pm. This special night has something for everyone. Stroll the village for trick-or-treating, hear true village ghost accounts from storytellers, and enjoy Halloween-themed activities and hot cider. Make sure to wear your costume. The village is located at 288 Shaker Road in Canterbury. Visit www.shakers.org for more information.

On weekends from October 14 to 29, take a Haunted Hike through the forest for charity. White Tiger Karate of Franklin sponsors this fun event, using the proceeds to help local families and schools in need. The haunted hikes for older kids and adults will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 pm at 142 Calef Hill Road in Tilton. This year, there will also be a non-scary Enchanted Forest walk for younger children, where they might run into Snow White and the Seven Dwarves or even Harry Potter! This hike will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 3 pm. Food and beverages will be available in the evening, along with a bounce house and bonfire. For more information, call Sensei Sharyl at 603-998-9012.

If your kids are itching to trick-or-treat before the big day, bring them to Tanger Outlets on October 28 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm for a chance to receive special treats from participating stores. Little ghosts and goblins will love this kind of “shopping.” The outlets are located at 120 Laconia Road in Tilton.

Combine your love for the arts with Halloween and take in a performance of Dracula at the Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro on Saturday, October 29 at 7 pm. The Northeastern Ballet Theatre performs this original production with passion, emotion, and beautiful dancing, coupled with fantastic choreography and costumes. Journey to another place and time through this beautiful and haunting show. The arts center is located at 21 McManus Road in Wolfeboro.

There’s no limit to what you can do this October to celebrate Halloween!