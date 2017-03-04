St. Patrick’s Day Events

By Kathi Caldwell-Hopper

Lakes Regioners love a good holiday, especially one celebrated after a long winter. St. Patrick’s Day comes at a great time – when the March winds and somewhat warmer weather give a promise and a hint of summertime yet to come.

The area has many St. Patrick’s events to mark the holiday, from music to food and more. Take your pick of unusual and fun events in the month of March.

The 5th Annual Lakes Region Leprechaun Leap 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 10 am. The event takes place in Belmont and the course has a mixture of flat terrain and short hills along quiet roads that border the village area. There will be prizes for first adult female, adult male, youth female and youth male. The start and finish line is the Belmont Mill at 14 Mill Street in Belmont. For information, email Gretta Olson-Wilder, town of Belmont special events coordinator at events@belmontnh.org.

If you’re Irish – and proud of it – stop by the Meredith Public Library at 91 Main Street in Meredith on Tuesday, March 7 at 4 pm for We’re All Irish – Genealogy Club. The popular Ramblin’ Richard will be there to share songs and stories of Ireland. There is no charge and the Friends of the Meredith Library sponsor the event. Call 279-4303.

For a taste of Ireland, head to the Newfound Lake area where a corned beef dinner will be held on March 11 at the Bristol United Church of Christ on Church Street in Bristol. The meal runs from 5:30 to 7 pm. Call 744-8132 for information. (Take out meals can be ordered.)

A tasty St. Patrick’s Day Dinner will take place at the Gilford Community Church on Saturday, March 11 at 6 pm. The meal will include traditional corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, onions, carrots, homemade Irish Soda Bread, homemade carrot cake and coffee and tea. All are welcome; call Eloise Post at 986-6723 or email Eloise@metrocast.net for tickets and information. The church is located at 19 Potter Hill Road in Gilford village.

There is no place quite like Patrick’s Pub and Eatery at 18 Weirs Road in Gilford when it comes to all-things-Irish! On Friday, March 17, the O’Brien Clan performs from noon to 3 pm and 4 to 7 pm with great Irish music. Call 293-0841 for details.

Also at Patrick’s Pub on March 17, Dueling Pianos will start at 8 pm and feature Jim Tyrell and Jonathan Lorentz.

Music lovers, mark your calendars for Sunday, March 19 and plan to be at the Wakefield Opera House for the New England Irish Harp (NEIHO) concert. NEIHO returns and this time with the McDonough-Grimes Irish School of Dance and the Seacoast Set Dancers. A dozen harps on one stage is a visual treat and the New England Irish Harp Orchestra’s performance of traditional Irish tunes and original pieces combined with Irish Dancers is sure to delight the audience.

Advance tickets are available for purchase by calling Ed Morrison at 522-0126. In Wakefield, get tickets at Woodman’s Corner Barber Shop and Angie Nichols, Tax Office. In Sanbornville, Sharper Image Salon and Lovell Lake Food Center have tickets. The Opera House is located at 2 High Street in Sanbornville.

If you like all kinds of music, you will love the Rochester Opera House on 31 Wakefield Street in Rochester. On Friday, March 10, the Spirit of Johnny Cash concert will feature the music of the famed country singer, as well as that of his wife June Carter Cash. The show starts at 8 pm.

The Rochester Opera House welcomes St. Patrick’s Day with Tony Kenny’s Irish Celebration on Saturday, March 18. Tony Kenny is one of Ireland’s most beloved artists. Kenny has starred at the world famous Jury’s Irish Cabaret in Dublin for more than 20 years and won many awards for his work over the decades. He’s entertained millions across Ireland and the U.S in dozens of coast-to coast tours. Together with Victoria Kenny, Seamus Kennedy, and the Trinity Irish Dance Company, Kenny brings you a celebration you’ll never forget. The show starts at 7 pm. Tickets can be obtained by call 335-1992 or visit www.rochesteroperahouse.com.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with food, music and dance…and a chance to win a trip to Ireland. If you looking for a fun evening out during the doldrums of March, the St. Patrick’s Day Fest, organized by the Rotary Club of Wolfeboro is just the thing! The event takes place on Friday, March 17 from 6 to 10 pm at Estabrook Hall, Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, and is sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank.

The dinner menu will include a traditional Irish boiled dinner of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Irish soda bread and dessert. The dinner will be catered by Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant. A cash bar will be available for drinks. Following dinner, the Mazy Spade band will provide heart-thumping Irish tunes, as well as their own dance music.

The evening also will feature a drawing for a Best of Ireland Trip for two that includes airfare and a seven-night trip to Ireland for a value of $4,000. The lucky winners must travel before June 30, 2018, but you need not be present to win. Raffle tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 569-8996 or from any member of the Rotary Club of Wolfeboro. Only 500 tickets will be sold for this exciting trip arranged by Penny Pitou Travel.

All proceeds raised from the St. Patrick’s Day Fest and the Best of Ireland Trip raffle will be donated back into the community for high school scholarships and to non-profit organizations throughout the year.