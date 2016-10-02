The Art of Karel Hayes

By Kathi Caldwell-Hopper

Photos courtesy Lesley Foss-Gorey

It takes a certain personality to be a children’s’ book illustrator and author. Along with the ability to see the world through the eyes of a youngster, it helps to have a healthy dose of patience and perseverance.

“Patience and perseverance,” says Karel Hayes, a Center Harbor resident who is well known and beloved for the children’s books she illustrates, as well as those she has penned and illustrated.

Readers will likely recall seeing The Winter Visitors, The Summer Visitors and The Autumn Visitors with her by-line and illustrating credits. She also has illustrated works by other authors, such as Wings in the Wind by Julia Walsh (Karel shares illustrating credits with her son, John Gorey); Little Loon by Fran Hodgkins; The Mansion: An Old Winnipesaukee Mystery by Andy Opel with co-illustrations by Karel and John Gorey; The Weirs: A Winnipesaukee Adventure by Andy Opel with co-illustrations by Karel and John Gorey; The Witches: A Winnipesaukee Adventure by Andy Opel with co-illustrations by Karel and John Gorey; Who’s Been Here? by Fran Hodgkins with illustrations by Karel Hayes and Time for the Fair by Mary Train with illustrations by Karel Hayes.

Karel’s latest project, which she also co-illustrated with her son, John Gorey, is called Santa’s Tatty Old Boots by Sherry Baldwin. It is a Christmas story full of charm…not only in its storyline, but also because of the bring-the-story-to-life illustrations.

The “patience and perseverance” motto that defines Karel’s life as an artist seems very fitting when you hear her story. “I am a New Englander, and I lived with my parents in Massachusetts until I was in sixth grade. We moved to a farm in Maine and then I attended college for art at the University of New Hampshire (UNH).”

After graduation, Karel did what many art majors do when starting out: she began to knock on doors to secure a job. “I moved to Colorado and got a job at a newspaper doing graphics and illustration,” she recalls. Like many artists, she did whatever job needed to be done at the newspaper, such as paste up and layout of pages; the chance to illustrate was the icing on the cake.

After a move to Seattle, she got a job with a magazine where she did illustrations, and supplemented her work by taking assignments at a temp agency. This allowed her to make a living, all the while doing her artwork/illustrations on the side.

Karel met her husband when both were students at UNH and they eventually married and moved to Philadelphia, a city she speaks of with great fondness.

“I did a lot of freelance work while we lived in Philadelphia,” she recalls. She loved the city due to its variety of museums and art galleries, and the culture that was everywhere.

This was also the place where she tapped into her desire to write and illustrate children’s books. “I kept trying to get my foot in the door with a publisher,” she recalls.

Upon moving to the Lakes Region, where the couple already had a summer home, she really honed in her efforts to gain experience and get work as an illustrator of children’s books. She knew the market was fiercely competitive and that she would have to really market herself to be a success.

Again, her patience and perseverance came into play. When others might have given up, she continued to make contacts and became a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, where she made connections. By chance and perseverance, Karel sent a thank-you card to Down East Books in Maine; she firmly believes in following up and saying thank you for an interview or if someone takes the time to speak with her.

She says, “I began to send copies of artwork to publishers. Whenever one expressed interest in my work, I’d keep in touch with them by sending an illustrated postcard every three months. By chance, one of these postcards with a picture of maple sugaring landed on the desk of an editor at Down East Books the same day as the manuscript for Time for the Fair.”

Karel was on her way as a children’s book illustrator. Her first book illustrations were for Time for the Fair in 2005, and then The Winter Visitors in 2007, which Karel wrote and illustrated.

“Most of the children’s books I write have very minimal copy,” she explains. “I had an idea for a story about a family of bears that invade a cottage after the owners leave for the season. I think it came from the idea of my family having a summer place.”

Karel says anyone who opens up and closes a summer cottage or camp will be familiar with the fact that things seem to have moved when we return the next season. Something you might recall having put in a certain place before you left months ago will be someplace else when you return. She laughs as she says it gave her the idea for the bears having a grand time in someone’s summer cottage after it was closed up for the winter.

As an artist who is always thinking and observing, Karel adds that she keeps slips of paper in a drawer. She jots down ideas as she gets them and keeps them all in that drawer. One such slip of paper was where she jotted down “In the fall, the summer visitors will be going.”

Then, one autumn day, Karel and her husband decided to go sailing because it was a beautiful day. As she was at the helm of the sailboat on the lake, all those slips of paper suddenly fell into place in Karel’s mind and became a story about a family of bears that have a great time after entering a family’s closed-up-for-the-winter cottage!

Karel’s publisher loved the idea and with copy and illustrations telling the story, the book became a hit and won three awards. The NY Times Book Review called the subsequent Summer Visitors a “summer treasure” and Karel was thrilled.

Karel and her husband have a son, John, who is also an artist. He collaborates on book illustrations with his mother as his time allows, and Karel says his style and vision are incredibly helpful in putting together the sketches and layout for any given book they are working on.

As a seasoned children’s book author and illustrator, Karel says her work has gotten better over the years, but that she is also more accepting of herself and realizes there is always room for growth and change.

Karel painted a mural for the Carpenter School library in Wolfeboro, and she will be signing books at the school during their Fall Book Fair on November 16 from 3 to 5 pm.

Over the years, Karel also has worked as an illustrator for builders and architects. She created house renderings for brochures and to show clients what a house will look like when completed. This takes real skill on her part and is something she did for quite some time, although with her busy schedule, she has cut back on those commitments.

Those who want to meet Karel can attend a book signing at Bayswater Books in Center Harbor on October 8 from 11 am to 1 pm.

If perseverance and patience are not listed as criteria to be a successful children’s book illustrator/author and a true artist, these traits definitely should be. Karel Hayes has those qualities, as well as the soul and vision of a child, where the world around her is always magical and always new.