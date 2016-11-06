The Courage of Ona Judge

(right): Bill Donahue, Gilmanton, NH writer and the author of an ebook about Ona Judge, a former slave to George & Martha Washington; courtesy photo.

“Absconded from the household of the Prefisent of the United States, ONEY JUDGE…She has many changes of good clothes…there was no suspicion of her going off nor no provocation to go…”

‑The Presidential Gazette, May, 1796

By Kathi Caldwell-Hopper

If one reads between the lines of the historical advertisement, the feelings of President Washington, Martha Washington and perhaps their extended family can be sensed. Indeed, their bafflement, their defensiveness and a hint of pride in having provided a home and good clothes to one of their house slaves, is right below the surface.

That slave, Ona Judge, or Oney as they may have called her, was described as slender, light skinned, “much freckled” with black eyes and a delicate form. As the personal slave of Martha Washington, Ona was treated much better than many enslaved people of the time. She had enough to eat; she lived every day in a grand house and was allowed to walk unguarded on the streets of Philadelphia.

Yet she was not free and must have felt the sting of her situation. Perhaps that is why she risked it all when she disappeared from the home of the most well-known and revered family in America.

Because old records are often difficult to find and it happened so long ago, we are left to conjecture about Ona and her story. Luckily, Gilmanton resident/writer Bill Donahue was intrigued and wanted to learn more about the former slave of America’s first family. He tells Ona’s story in an e-book that came out on July 4 of this year. The book is available on Amazon.com and it is a fascinating read.

To understand why Bill took on such a project, it is important to know a bit about him. “My grandfather was a writer, as was my mother,” he explains. “I went to Colby College in Maine and then worked for a newspaper there.”

Raised in Connecticut, Bill spent summers at his grandparent’s home in Gilmanton and now lives in that house. Along the way, journalism became increasingly appealing to Bill as a way to see the world and learn new things. “It seemed fun and interesting and I kept going with it,” he adds.

In a career peppered with well-written, insightful pieces that take the reader all over the world, Bill indeed has learned about the human condition by experiencing many events and talking to a variety of people. (He has written for Harper’s, The Atlantic, The New York Times and Runner’s World, among other publications.)

When asked what his most interesting subject might be from all places he has traveled, Bill muses for a bit and then says, “I guess I would say in my travels to other places, it was a story I did in India in 2007. It was called ‘Wonder Boy’ and it was the story of a 4 ½ year old boy whose coach made him run 37 miles without stopping in scorching heat. The boy became a national hero although his story was controversial. Every story you report on from a far-away place means you are immersed in the place. For me, it was an absolutely eye-opening experience.”

Bill recalls sitting in his hotel room in India and just absorbing all the noises around him, right outside his room. He says the amount of noises, from the people in the bar downstairs to the animals and humanity in the streets, was an auditory example of what life is like in one of the poorest sections of India.

Bill has been to many places and written about such diverse subjects as Lynne Cox, a cold-weather swimmer (Bill swam with her off the coast of Los Angeles in 66 degree water and still remembers being chilled after the swim) to a story on what it takes to start a Mosque in New Hampshire, proving it is his curiosity about people that leads him around the world to interview people in a variety of situations.

As a resident of the Granite State, Bill has the same curiosity about New Hampshire. “In some ways, my story is similar to Ona’s,” he remarks. “I came to New Hampshire to get to know the state deeply. I learned of Ona in a random way while reading about New Hampshire on the web. I just came across her story.

“It immediately seemed like a narrative tale to me,” Bill explains. “Ona escaped from the father of our country; she outwitted him and got away with it. Many questions came to mind: who she was, and what was Washington like as a master? I was aware Washington had slaves but I didn’t know a lot about it.

“Washington was vigorous in tracking Ona down and for me that was revelatory. And he wasn’t, by far, the worst of the slave owners at the time.”

Bill says Ona was a seamstress and a personal attendant to Martha Washington. Ona sewed for her mistress and accompanied her to social events, combed Martha’s hair and helped her dress. They likely felt Ona lived like a princess, and relative to most slaves, she did receive good treatment. (For example, they allowed her to go unaccompanied to the circus and she was trusted to move about Philadelphia.)

Thus, the Washington’s may have been baffled as to why Ona ran away. The Washington’s were unable to grasp that Ona wanted her freedom; perhaps Washington’s pride was wounded, or perhaps he wanted to set an example for his other slaves when he attempted to get Ona back. Whatever the reason, Washington used his many connections to pursue Ona and see her returned to Martha.

“He could have invoked the Fugitive Slave Act, but that wouldn’t have looked good if he was tracking her down,” Bill continues the story. “He used his connections to determine she was living in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.” Through those connections, Washington tried to get her back.

In writing Ona’s story in depth, Bill says, “She was a bit of a cypher, and there was very little detailed information. I don’t know what she was like personally. I only know the arc of her story but you can guess at some things. She was definitely someone I was rooting for. Most runaways at the time were male slaves, but Ona had a sense of conviction and she wanted her freedom.”

She definitely had help along the way, such as when one of Washington’s NH acquaintances tipped off Ona upon learning she was in danger of being captured and returned to her former owners. Ona fled to Greenland, New Hampshire and lived there for most of her life.

Bill says he had never written about slavery, so he was unaware of the particulars of the practice. He learned a lot about slavery and various slave owners; perhaps this is not so different than the stories of humanity Bill writes of in his travels around the world as a journalist.

The book took about three months to write and is available as an e-book on www.amazon.com under the title Runaway: How a Slave Defied America’s First President.

As a year-round resident of Gilmanton, Bill very much wanted to revive the spirit of his family home. Once owned and cared for by his grandmother, Jane Scriven Cumming, the home was the site of many social gatherings in her day. She opened her doors to others often and was known as the life of the party.

“I wanted to bring that spirit back and so I created the Scriven Art Colony,” Bill says.

According to www.scrivenartscolony.com, “The Scriven Arts Colony was launched in 2015 to host cultural events in a circa 1790 barn in Gilmanton. The Colony is located at 452 NH Route 140, Gilmanton, NH and is named in honor of Jane Scriven Cumming (1904-1998), a publicist, interior decorator…and best remembered as the author of the 1993 classic, Gilmanton Summers, still in print and available through The Gilmanton Historical Society.”

The Colony is the site of a variety of programs in the summer and autumn months, and has revived that spirit of welcome started by Bill’s grandmother, Jane Scriven Cumming.

Knowing the “everyone is welcome” attitude of Jane and the perils of a young woman who risked it all, it can be assumed Jane would have willingly and readily opened her door to Ona had they lived in the same time period. One can picture the cold and frightened, yet very determined young woman from far away being lavished with warmth, food and compassion by Jane.

And while it is tempting to push Bill to learn how Ona’s story ended, it is important to allow Bill’s book can fill the reader in on the life of a young woman who wanted her freedom badly enough to risk everything.