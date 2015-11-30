The Magic of Figure Skating

“Figure skating is a mix of art and sport.”

—Katarina Witt

Skating is freedom and exercise and beauty and fun. It is a great way to embrace winter while experiencing the joy of gliding over the ice with friends and family.

In order to experience the joy of skating, you have to learn the sport. It might seem an easy concept – just put on a pair of skates and glide over the ice. But it takes practice and lessons are helpful, as are tips from experienced skaters.

That is where the Magic Blades Figure Skating Club comes in. The club started in 1997 and has ice rink use at the Plymouth State University (PSU) Ice Arena and the Tilton School Ice Arena (at both locations on specific days and times). The club offers lessons and participates in competitions, offering everyone who wants to skate a chance to embrace the sport.

Classes for the fall session began in September and all ages can sign up to learn ice skating in the six-week sessions. (More classes are offered in November and throughout the winter.)

Says Rose Marie Marinace, president of the board of Magic Blades (Rose Marie also coaches), “We want to make sure everyone can enjoy ice skating. It is good exercise and it builds self esteem.”

Rose Marie should know, because she honed her skills via the club. “About 11 years ago, my kids wanted to skate. And I had always wanted to learn to skate.” After her kids took lessons, Rose Marie decided she would give it a try as well and years later, she is an avid skater, on the ice two to three times a week.

Barbara Adams, who also is the skating director and teaches ice skating classes for all ages, started the club. Barbara has 37 years of coaching experience and specializes in beginning through intermediate skating, jump and spin technique. She has completed the USFS (US Figure Skating) 5th level figures, Novice Freestyle and Silver level Ice Dance. She is a Professional Skaters Association (PSA) CER Category B registered coach, ISI Silver level judge, and adjunct faculty for PSU skating courses.

In 1997 Barbara co-founded and established the non-profit Magic Blades Figure Skating Club. Over the years, Magic Blades has brought skating to hundreds of families in the area, with programs in Laconia, Waterville Valley, and Tilton. Anyone from age 3 to adult can learn to skate via Magic Blades; people can sign up at any time or email information@magicblades.org.

“Between our longtime members and new members we have about 50 total members,” explains Rose Marie. “Some come back and coach from time to time.”

Rose Marie, although modest about her ice skating talents, began as a volunteer coach in 2008 at Magic Blades and brings a lot of talent to the group. She trained in classical ballet in Oklahoma City and her choreography and skills serve her well on the ice with students of all ages. Rose Marie is a USFS registered coach, and has completed the USFS “Learn to Teach” written exam. She has passed USFS tests for Adult Pre-Bronze Moves in the Field and Freestyle, and Adult Bronze Moves in the Field. She is preparing for the Adult Bronze Freestyle test in order to qualify to compete in the USFS Adult National Competition.

According to www.magicblades.org, “The (skating) curriculum is designed to keep skaters enthusiastic about learning from the time they begin lessons until the time they reach their goals. Whether your goal is to achieve Olympic fame or simply enjoy the recreational benefits of skating, Basic Skills is for you!”

The club gives instruction in three levels: 1. Snowplow Sam-young beginners; 2. Basic 1-8-for beginners of all ages; 3. Freestyle 1-6-advanced skaters; 4. Adult beginners and returning skaters.

Further information on the website states, “The entire Basic Skills program has special classes for many facets of skating including free skate, pairs, synchronized skating, choreography (Artistry in Motion) and hockey. Currently there are more than 900 programs and 100,000 skaters registered across the United States in the U.S. Figure Skating Basic Skills Program. The objectives of the program are:

To provide a fun and safe skating experience for the beginner as well as the more advanced skater. To teach correct technique of the basic elements of skating, To develop a finer degree of coordination and balance. To promote physical fitness. To have fun!

Freestyle ice skating is available at set times at the Plymouth Ice Center. Freestyle ice is intended for skaters that want to focus on their skills without the distractions of a crowded public ice session. Skaters should be able to maneuver themselves well for their safety and the safety of the other skaters. Skaters can book private lessons and/or work on programs performed to music for fun, show or competition. Parents should contact their preferred coach to make arrangements for lessons. (Coaching fees are extra.)

For those with serious goals in mind, such as perhaps one day competing for the Olympic skating team, a Bridge Program is offered via Magic Blades. The program is an introductory figure skating class offering skaters the chance to learn about the advanced US Figure Skating testing program in a group lesson environment. Skaters will apply the figure skating skills learned in the basic skills program, including jumps and spins, as well as an introduction to USFS Moves in the Field, Power, Artistry and additional aspects of Figure Skating. The primary focus of these group lessons will be to introduce the skills contained on the USFS Pre-preliminary Moves and Pre-preliminary Freestyle tests.

Although the titles and competitive opportunities are wonderful, what if you simply want to learn the basics of ice skating to enjoy the sport? You may choose to take group lessons or private classes. Skaters in lessons are grouped first by ability and then split by age, if possible. Groups have a maximum of 10 skaters per class.

Lest a novice skater worry about getting in the way of skilled skaters on the ice, rest assured that won’t be an issue. One end of the ice rink is coned off for lessons and each group lesson is a half-hour in length. When not in their lesson, skaters have free time to practice skills on their own. The youngest skaters have the first lesson the first half-hour; the next level/age skaters have a lesson at the next half-hour.

After membership is submitted to USFS, each new skating member will receive a Basic Skills Record Book to keep track of their skills. Returning members receive a new membership card and year patch. Near the end of a session, skaters are evaluated and if they complete a level, the coach signs their book and the skater receives a badge for passing the level.

Those with more experience who are seeking private lessons can submit songs for solos, duets, or trios for exhibitions and shows. Students may work alone, or contract with a Magic Blades coach for private lessons and choreography. And skaters can create a program to music for any Magic Blades exhibition or competition or just to for the pure fun of the sport.

What about clothing for skating lessons? The beautiful costumes worn by professional skaters are for competitions. For basic lessons, skaters should dress in warm clothes, preferably in layers, and also wear mittens or gloves. Young children do well in snowsuits (as long as they can move comfortably); they will need to be able to bend and touch their toes. Young skaters (aged 3 to 6) are required to wear a helmet to prevent head injuries from falls. Bike helmets may be worn but they must fit well and not slide around the child’s head.

And of course, skaters need ice skates. Skating boots should provide a snug fit. A skate needs to be an extension of the foot, fit snugly, and laced up properly. Laces should be snug, especially on the lower part of the boot and the upper part should be a little looser with room to fit two fingers in front of the skate’s tongue. If just starting out, it is not necessary to buy new skates. Used skates can be a great bargain, but check with Rose Marie or Barbara for advice on purchasing ice skates.

Ice skating is indeed freedom and fun. Once you get your first taste of gliding across the smooth ice, you will know what it is that draws so many to the sport. If you want to hone your skills or you are just getting started, there is no better, more supportive or knowledgeable place to start than the Magic Blades Figure Skating Club.

For information and schedules, visit www.magicblades.org.

Local Ice Skating Rinks:

Hanaway Ice Arena, Plymouth State University, from Route I-93, Exit 25, take 175A towards Plymouth; on your left past the Irving station. Call 535-2758.

Tilton School Ice Arena (Magic Blades home rink), 30 School St., Tilton, 286-7463.

Laconia Ice Arena, 468 Province Rd., Laconia, NH, 528-0789.

Waterville Valley Ice Arena, 6 Village Rd., Waterville Valley, NH, 236-4813.

Pop Whalen Ice Arena, 390 Pine Hill Rd., Wolfeboro, 569-5639.