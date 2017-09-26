Two Days for NH Pumpkin Festival!

The Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce announces NH Pumpkin Festival in downtown Laconia has expanded to two days this year beginning with a “sneak-peak” Friday the 13th of October.

“We are continually grateful for the support of our business community and local residents. Watching the collaboration of so many people working together to create ideas and make them happen is simply amazing. Each new idea carves a new experience that continues to help us grow this festival,” said Karmen Gifford, President of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.

The festival will open on Friday, October the 13th from 4 to 8 pm and continue on Saturday, October 14th from noon to 8 pm. Attendees will enjoy more of a street festival experience this year.

Festival organizers are focusing on pumpkins – lots of pumpkins! Back in April with the celebration of Earth Day, Children’s Dentistry and Kennell Orthodontics sponsored 10,000 packets of pumpkin seeds. The seeds were distributed to schools, businesses and residents throughout NH. Bank of New Hampshire hosted a press conference inviting school children to plant pumpkin seeds and began working with schools for children’s pumpkins that will be on display in the Bank of NH parking lot throughout the festival.

On Friday the 13th, the festival will feature an Official Carving Station. Bring your carved jack-o-lantern with you or carve one at the festival. Carnival rides will be operating including a fun house, gigantic slide, kiddie motorcycle ride, bungee jump and climbing wall. Laconia Refrigeration has returned as the Great Goblin Sponsor presenting 30+ food vendors open along with local restaurants including Hector’s, Brick Front Restaurant, Local Eatery, T-Bones/Cactus Jack’s, Fratello’s, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, Shooters, Tavern 27 and more. The Beer Garden will be open featuring Shipyard Brewery, operated by the 405 Pub & Grill along with food served by The Water Street Café. The Hawk 104.9 FM will be broadcasting live leading a Zombie Walk starting at 6:30 pm. Get your costume on and bring your friends, family and a pumpkin and join the stroll! Climb the Pumpkin Eye View sponsored by Laconia Eye & Laser for a fantastic photo op and live broadcast from Mix 94.1 FM.

On Saturday, October 14, the festival will begin with the Runaway Pumpkin Race at 9 am at Opechee Park. The festival will expand to include children’s activities on PumpCANALly sponsored by Grappone Automotive, horse drawn hay rides will be offered by Laconia Parks & Rec next to the Laconia Antique Center from Noon – 4pm. Gunstock Mountain Resort & ClearChoiceMD have sponsored a 200’ Zip Line attraction on Main Street from Noon to dusk. Activities at the Belknap Mill will include Marketplace at the Mill, a Great Pumpkin Cook-Off and a Rubber Duck Derby in the Winni River. Don’t miss the Children’s Costume Stroll led by LRGHealthcare beginning at 4:30 pm, followed by pumpkin lighting at 5 pm. Adding to the atmosphere, Laconia Harley-Davidson® will provide live music from noon to 8 pm at their Hideout Stage in Veteran’s Square, along with motorcycle demos.

If your business or civic organization would like to be a Pumpkin Patron or volunteer a minimum of two hours during the festival, e-mail kgifford@lakesregionchamber.org or please go to NHPumpkinFestival.com. (Or if you just like pumpkins you also can volunteer.) Plans grow like pumpkins. For the most up-to-date information about NH Pumpkin Festival including the festival map, where to stay, or where to park, go to NHPumpkinFestival.com. Follow the Pumpkin Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.