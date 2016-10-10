Who Lived Here Before?

Story and photos by Barbara Neville Wilson

It is now truly, finally, fall. Night comes early. Frost threatens. Dawn comes slowly. Mists hover on color-edged rivers and pond. Cobwebs weave suspicious images.

For me, this season always brings a certain wish for mystery, so I turn the corner from Tuftonboro’s well-populated Federal Corner Road and begin a walk on the mostly-deserted North Line Road. Soon I am in Brighton, a once-prosperous section of Tuftonboro.

My interest is piqued. What will I find? Who lived here? I’ve spent a summer writing stories for the Laker about lives gone by, of once-grand homes, boathouses, and motorcraft built by people who had spare funds to invest in luxurious lifestyles and toys. Their stories are documented by houses and receipts, diaries and folklore. The lives of Brighton, however, are less well known. Brighton residents made a living on farms for a handful of decades, then left the land. Today I’m walking along a road once the life cord of the neighborhood. It is—at its best—a rough road through dense forest.

I have done some homework. According to the 1923 The History of Tuftonboro, NH, Brighton was once home to 15 to 20 families in eight or 10 houses. Its west/east boundaries spanned from Mount Pleasant (just west of the northernmost point of the current Sandy Knoll Road off Route 109A) nearly to Stockbridge Corner in Wolfeboro. It stretched up across Mount Pleasant toward Brown Road and Lower Beech Pond.

In his history, the Rev. John Hayley, a native of Tuftonboro, recounts the families that lived along the road. Many names are familiar in town today: Walker and Piper, Brown and Hodsdon. (Is it possible it is their descendants I see at the post office and town hall?) It’s hard to imagine this path being a bustling thoroughfare, but as I walk, I look for signs of what once was.

The first obvious sign of man’s presence is the stonewalls on either side of the way. The road was laid out 48 feet wide in 1816 and property owners were probably assessed a certain length of stonewall to build as their contribution to the town. This would account for the variety of styles I see on my walk. At one point a carefully crafted wall still standing three or more feet high is on my left, while a sparse collection of boulders with little fill stands to the right. My imagination immediately starts conjuring reasons why one property owner may have been more diligent in his building than another, but is that even fair? Nearly 200 years have passed since the original project; it’s even possible that a later logging project or repair has changed the first walls built.

The width of the road is itself surprising. A road built 48 feet wide today would exceed NH Department of Transportation standards required for a road carrying more than 1,500 vehicles daily. Forty-eight feet was the same width required by Colonial Governor Wentworth for his prized “Governor’s Road,” meant to accommodate loads of heavy mast trees from inner New Hampshire to the coast. What grand plan did the designers have for the North Line Road? Yet the same stonewalls built two centuries ago by days of backbreaking labor are the tumbledown outer edges of a forest tunnel.

At the recently groomed but still eroded road up to Mount Pleasant, I look and wonder if that is the same lane up the mountain Rev. Hayley spoke of. In his childhood, in the 1850s and 60s, he says there was a cottage at the foot of Mount Pleasant lived in by Asa Walker and his grandfather, “a Revolutionary soldier, whom I dimly recall.” Hoping to touch a piece of history, I wander off the road to find a cellar hole, but have no luck.

At each grassy lane off North Line, I repeat the exercise, hoping to see a sign of ancient life: a chimney, foundation masonry or rubble, but though my hopes rise once, the remains are obviously post-Brighton: a 2 x 4 foot, machine-forged nails, a muddy t-shirt, and a plastic bucket. The only sound is wind through the trees.

A bit of steel cable there, a short run of barbed wire there, a recent surveyor’s marker. As the sun rides lower and I approach the Wolfeboro line, the crickets start singing. Aha! I spy them! I see three, sometimes four runs of stone sunk a foot or more deep round a rectangular indentation. With amateur certainty, and perhaps just a touch of resolve that my search not comes up empty, I determine they mark a cellar hole. Obviously, I assure myself this marks a home, and I take the next step, too. I insert a narrative that starts with love and a life close to this road connecting mountains and sea and ends with the heartache of a quaint life torn apart by industrialization and westward expansion.

I read a lot of Nancy Drew, Dickens and Little House on the Prairie in my pre-adolescence. It comes out in moments like this.

Reluctantly turning around as the afternoon wanes and evening chores call, my pace quickens. Just beyond a horribly eroded downhill, I stop dead. There are three massive stonewalls below road level to my left. They stretch at least 30 feet on long sides and 20 feet on short, and the ground drops below road level at least four feet. How did I miss this when travelling before?

Is this the “site of an important cattle market” referred to in the Tuftonboro, New Hampshire Cemeteries, Graveyard & Burial Sites 1800-1995 book?

I itch to explore, but with swift-leaving sunlight and sudden eerie silence, I heed the chill. I’ll just come back another day, I assure myself. Besides, a warm home and dinner wait.

Our region is rife with signs of lives lived here in years gone by. Brighton is just one example of an area where farming tailored the landscape in the mid-1850s. As the West opened to easier farming and factories drew young people to cities, many hamlets were deserted and their fields returned to farmland. Two helpful resources to better understand the transition of our forests and clues to unlock their mysteries are New England Forests Through Time: Insights from the Harvard Forest Dioramas by David R. Foster and John F. O’Keefe, and Reading the Forested Landscape: A Natural History New England by Tom Wessels.

Local history books, websites and historical societies are rich resources for learning more about Brighton-like hamlets in your area. As for me? My exploration of Brighton has just begun.