Winter Carnivals Celebrate the Season!

Winter is finally here in all its glory. The weather has turned blustery, and a blanket of white is all around us. But rather than hunker down and wait for spring, why not get outside and have some fun while enjoying the beautiful winter scenery? If you think there isn’t much to do, well, here are some great outdoor events that celebrate the winter season.

The Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm starts things off on February 6 from 11:00 am until 3 pm with their 13th annual Ice Harvest & Winter Carnival. Where else can kids not only learn about the history of ice harvesting in the region, and actually get a chance to try it? Kids can also participate in outdoor games, sleigh rides and visit with the farm animals. There will be demonstrations and exhibits, including an ice sculptor, as well as musical entertainment and delicious food to warm you up. In the event of severe weather, the carnival will be held on the following day, February 7. Remick Farm is located at 58 Cleveland Hill Road in Tamworth. For more information, visit www.remickmuseum.org.

The town of Bristol is celebrating Valentine’s Day weekend with something for everyone in the family. On February 11, Grandma and Grandpa can enjoy the Rotary’s Valentine Luncheon for seniors. On February 12, kids can create Valentine crafts at the library, and at 6:30 pm that evening, little girls and their Dads can attend the Father Daughter Valentine Dance at the Tapply Thompson Community Center, with refreshments, prizes, and free corsages. And don’t miss the Dynamite Roast Pork Dinner on February 13 at the Bristol United Church of Christ.

Winter Carnival events at King Pine Ski Area in Madison will take place over the span of two weeks, from February 15 to 26. There’s tons of fun for the whole family! Activities include sleigh rides, snowshoe tours, silly slalom races, family challenge races, a kids’ fun race called the Gold Rush, fireworks on Thursday, Feb. 18, and a Kids’ light parade on Friday, Feb. 26. To view a detailed schedule of the events, visit www.kingpine.com.

Center Harbor has announced their second annual Skatefest, which is scheduled for February 20 at the town public beach area on Route 25. The family skating event will also feature skating demonstrations, complimentary food and hot beverages around the bonfire with a DJ and a snow-sculpting contest. If there is inclement weather, the skating festival will be moved to February 21.

Alton’s Winter Carnival is going to be held on February 21 from 8 am to 4 pm. It’s a combined effort between the Alton Business Association and the Parks and Recreation Department. The day begins with a pancake breakfast at the Community Center, followed by exciting activities out on the ice. Families can ice skate along with the DJ’s music, take a sleigh ride, participate in a scavenger hunt, enjoy a s’more at the fire pits, go ice fishing, and watch snowmobile races. Hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages, and fries will be available for a small donation. There’s also a bob house decorating contest and a crazy hat contest. If the weather cooperates, you can even take a helicopter ride. If you have any questions, the chairman of the event this year is Roger Sample. He can be reached at 630-3675.

Join the town of Wolfeboro in celebrating its Winter Carnival with events and activities scheduled for February 20 through the 27. The week kicks off with the Abenaki Winter Triathlon at 9 am on Saturday morning and the Progressive Cross-Country Ski Dinner that night at 6:30 pm. Register in advance for this popular multi-course Italian dinner, served at various stations along the candlelit Abenaki ski loop. Bonfires will keep diners warm along the way, ending with a delicious dessert station at the trail’s end.

Other activities featured throughout the week include a snowshoeing workshop, a mammal tracking class, a screening of a ski movie, and classes to teach winter survival skills. Bring the whole family to the free skating party at Pop Whalen Arena on Thursday, February 25 at 6:30 pm. Hosted by the American Legion, skaters are welcome to free hot dogs and hot cocoa to keep their energy up. The week culminates in a day-long celebration on February 27, with a pancake breakfast, horse-drawn sleigh rides, an inflatable bouncy obstacle course, face painting, crockpot dishes and baked goods, games, and stick practice. After the Little Air Competition and Big Air Competition on the slopes, stick around for the bonfire, with music and fireworks. A more specific schedule of events is on the Parks and Recreation website at www.wolfeboronh.us.

Also in Wolfeboro, adults should note that the first annual Fire and Ice Festival will take place at the Wolfeboro Inn on February 19 and 20 from 5 until 10 pm. Ice bars, menu specials, music, giveaways, and fire dancers will be featured on the gazebo lawn. The Inn is located at 90 North Main Street. Call 569-3016 for more information.

Although not geographically in the Lakes Region, one of the most entertaining winter events in New Hampshire is the Newport Winter Carnival. This is the 100th anniversary for the town of Newport. Activities are scheduled for 10 days, from February 5 to 14. The carnival begins with a torch lighting and ends with fireworks, with so many activities in between that it’ll make your head spin! For kids, there’s the one-mile Superhero Stash Dash, an Urgent Care Teddy Bear first-aid class, a bouncy castle obstacle course, dodgeball, a snowman contest, the Dylan Tenney Magic Show, an Orienteering Challenge, a Kids’ Craft Project, ice skating games, the Winter Carnival Parade, and a hot cocoa bar, among other activities. Adults will enjoy Casino Night, a volleyball game, the Moustache and Beard Contest, Arm Wrestling, a Tug of War, Greek Dinner, the always-popular Wife Carry Contest, Trivia Night, Pickleball Tournament, a Painting Class, Winter Carnival Dinner, Snowflake Semi-Formal Ball, Broomhockey, and Frisbie Golf, along with other great events. The whole family can attend the friendly basketball game between local teachers and recreation department staff and the town’s firefighters and police; the Winter Carnival Pageant; Horse-drawn wagon rides; and the Pinnacle Tackle Fishing Derby. For a complete schedule of these and other events, visit www.newportwintercarnival.org.

So don’t hibernate this winter! Pencil in some fun on your calendar, and get out there in the brisk air. Winter will be gone before you know it.