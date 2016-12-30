Winter Hobby Time!

By Sarah Wright

For many people, winter snow in New Hampshire means skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and ice-skating. It’s one of the wonderful things about the state. But then there are the people who literally feel “left out in the cold,” like me. I grew up in New Jersey, where very few people actually went skiing in the wintertime. I spent more time at roller rinks than ice rinks. I’m introducing my kids to winter sports, but I’d still rather sit by the fireplace and watch the snow as it falls from the comfort of my living room.

However, there are many months of winter, and only so much Netflix I can watch or books I can read before I become restless. So what else is there to do when you’re hibernating until April? Plenty! You just have to know where to look. Learn a new hobby, or join a group of others who already share a passion for your hobby, and you’ll surely make new friends this winter.

Libraries are a treasure trove of activity in the wintertime. The Gilford Library at 31 Potter Hill Road in Gilford has a fiber arts group, a knitting group, Mahjong and Bridge clubs, and even line dancing! On Mondays from 12:30 pm to 3 pm, play Mahjong, one of the oldest board games in the world. Fiber Friends meets on Tuesdays from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Rug and latch hooking, quilting, needle felting, and all other crafts are welcome. Come and play Bridge from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, also on Tuesdays. Nightly Knitting meets on Tuesday nights, twice a month from 6 pm to 8 pm. Work on current knitting projects, or get some advice or inspiration. Knitters can also join the Knit Wits, which meet on Fridays from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Line Dancing meets on Wednesdays from 9 to 10:30 am. If you’re a beginner, plan to arrive at 9 am as the skill level increases by the end of the class. For the latest schedule, visit www.gilfordlibrary.org or call 603-524-6042.

Alton’s Gilman Library at 100 Main St. has just introduced a new, monthly Crafts & Snacks Group that will meet every first Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm in the Agnes Thompson meeting room on the lower level. Make a new craft project each month while you enjoy a tasty snack and socialize. Sign up by phone, email, or at the circulation desk. There is also a Knitter’s Group that meets on Tuesdays from 11 am to 1 pm. Visit www.gilmanlibrary.org or call 603-875-2550 for more information.

Come to the Stitch & Chat group at the Moultonborough Library on Fridays from 100 am until 12 pm. Bring your knitting, quilting, and scrapbooking, or other projects, to this sociable crafting group. If you enjoy poetry, the library also hosts an Evening of Poetry at 7:30 pm on the first Tuesday of the month. Everyone is welcome to participate, or just come and enjoy hearing others read their poems. The Moultonborough Library is located at 4 Holland Street and can be reached by calling 603-476-8895, or visit them online at www.moultonboroughlibrary.org.

Put on your dancing shoes and escape the chill at a G.A.L.A. Contra Dance in Wolfeboro at the Town Hall on Main Street. Contra dances are a great way to stay active during the wintertime, and can be enjoyed by all ages and dance levels. Dances occur on the fourth Saturday of the month from 7 to 10 pm. Money raised goes toward the G.A.L.A. organization to benefit community outreach programs. For more information about G.A.L.A., visit www.galacommunity.org.

The Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm at 58 Cleveland Hill Road in Tamworth is a wonderful place to visit—it’s historical and beautiful. But other than touring the museum, or taking a walk on one of the farm’s trails, you can also see Fiber Arts Demonstrations in the Hearth Room. Fiber artists or interested onlookers are welcome to join the Happy Weavers & Friends group to learn more about the art of weaving, spinning, sewing, quilting, and more. The group meets every other Tuesday from 9:30 am until 12 pm. For schedule information, call the museum at 603-323-7591 or visit www.remickmuseum.org. New this winter is the Quilting Circle for any hand quilters looking for a place to work on their project and get assistance when needed. For updated information on this group, call the museum.

If you enjoy cooking, the Remick Museum also hosts a Historic Cooking Hearthside Dinner on Saturday, January 21 from 4 to 6 pm (reservations close January 13). The evening will begin with costumed museum interpreters guiding guests “back in time” to learn about 19th-century kitchens and food preparation methods, seasonal farming and foods, and historic cooking recipes and tools. Guests will assist in preparing, seasoning, cooking, roasting, and baking food using traditional means and tools. Participants ages 16 and above are invited to create an authentic, seasonal farmstead meal. Call the museum at 603-323-7591 to reserve your spot today! The next Hearthside Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

From traditional to modern cuisine… learn to cook a fancy meal over the course of a weekend at the Fine Cooking Program offered by The Manor on Golden Pond in Holderness. It’s the perfect time of year to get away from it all, and why not enjoy some delicious food while you’re on a mini-vacay? Professionally trained chef, Chef Jeff Woolley, will share his culinary secrets in this hands-on cooking class. Enjoy sampling the tempting dishes prepared during this weekend cooking school. Participants will spend several hours each day working alongside the Inn’s chefs to create a multi-course meal from scratch that’s based around a central theme or ingredient.

Take your cooking skills to the next level during Maine Seafood weekend from January 20 to the 22. Learn how to prepare several varieties of seafood that the Maine coast has to offer. The dishes included in this class are Lobster Bisque, Seared Cod, Seafood Risotto, and Maine Blueberry Tarts. Sounds delicious! During the weekend of February 24 to 26, take a trip to the Provence region of France with the Inn’s chefs for a Provencal Cuisine experience. Known as the “garden of France,” Provence cooking is influenced by Spanish, Italian, and Greek flavors. Dishes you will create in this class include Olive-oil Poached Salmon with Roasted Peppers, Provencal Vegetables, Beef Tenderloin with Ratatouille Butter, and Anise-Seed Cookies. The Manor on Golden Pond is located at 31 Manor Drive in Holderness. To make reservations for the cooking class and book a room for that weekend, call 603-968-3348, or 1-800-545-2141.

There’s no reason to hide at home until spring arrives. Whether you devote more time to a current hobby, or start a new one, there’s plenty to do while you’re waiting out winter’s chilly temps!