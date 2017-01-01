Featured Articles
Meredith: Mill Town to Vacation Mecca
By Kathi Caldwell-Hopper Meredith postcard courtesy the collection of David Bowers One of the earlier areas to be settled in the Lakes Region, Meredith has a long history and has “grown up” from being a sleep community to one that employed many in its mills to the beautiful vacation destination on the shores of the […]
Winter Hobby Time!
By Sarah Wright For many people, winter snow in New Hampshire means skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and ice-skating. It’s one of the wonderful things about the state. But then there are the people who literally feel “left out in the cold,” like me. I grew up in New Jersey, where very few people actually went […]
Pond Primer
Story and Photo by Barbara Neville Wilson I’ve always dreamed of living by water and mountains. In fact, the Potomac River played a major role in my choice of colleges, and part of the reason I took a first “real” job here afterwards was Lake Winnipesaukee. Our first home after marriage was pre-named “Mountain […]